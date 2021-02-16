Getting in shape for calving in the cold

Guess who is calving?

It did not seem to matter how many speeches I prepped, they did not listen. Of course, on the coldest night of them all – which was between 35-45 below windchill – the first one decided to show up.

Does anyone else feel like a rookie the first one or two calves of the season?

I had been using my diesel pickup to check because, with the auto start, it can at least warm up a bit while I’m getting the layers of clothes on. Of course, even with extra stuff in the gas tank, it was acting up and barely made it the mile to the lot.

The cows were all bedded down. I saw a little commotion in the middle of the herd, which made me do a double take. Evidently, they could not wait any longer. The little guy was up and trying to nurse, so I pulled up alongside, went to undo my tailgate to load him up. The gate was frozen sold. I went to get back into the pickup, and the four-legged holy terror was so excited to see the new baby that she had jumped on the lock.

After a week of night calving and below zero temps, do you think I remembered my door code? And of course, my phone, which has the nifty Ford app on it, was locked in the pickup with the mutt.

I jogged to the shop, which was just through a fence and a windbreak, grabbed a UTV (and my door code) and came back to the lot to pick up the newbie.

Every year, I realize how out of shape I am when I load that first calf onto something. With all that has been going on, my gym trips have been lax. I told myself that when the first calf that hits the ground I’m going to get back to it – well, if it hits the ground on a Monday, because even though it’s seven days a week around here it’s always important to start a new plan on a Monday. At least that’s what I tell myself.