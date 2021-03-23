Opinion: Help Colorado get rid of animal husbandry initiative

Unfortunately, ag people are becoming fewer and fewer. When you have activist groups that can put emotion behind an argument, add a couple of fancy words to a title that pull on the heart strings, and use people’s lack of knowledge, all of a sudden producers are in for a massive fight.

So, what can we do to help our fellow producers in Colorado? Well, lets start at the beginning. The first thing to realize is that in order to fight this we need to recognize the groups that will be at the forefront of the fight. There is a coalition that will be appealing the title board’s position of moving forward with the initiative. That coalition, as of this last week, was the Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Dairy Farmers, Colorado Wool Growers, Colorado Livestock Association and Colorado Pork Producers. These organizations have the ability to fight these outlandish anti-ag topics thanks to dues-paying members.

Out of state producers can easily join the fight by becoming members of any of the listed above organizations. I will say this here, just because I’m seeing a little bit of this come up in comments: The checkoff funds cannot be used to fight policy items. Checkoff funds are forbidden to use to lobby for or against any legislation on any level. This is why dues paying organization members are so vital during a time like this.

The next thing we can do is continue to carry out a pro ag message. If you looked at my list above, half of the items that I did this last week would fall under criminal acts under the initiative. We need to make sure that the urban Dick and Jane know how important it is for animals’ wellbeing to castrate, to assist in births if necessary, and how economically beneficial it is to test for fertility and diseases. Along with all of those reasons, items like artificial insemination and embryo transfer would also fall under criminal acts. Both of these scientific methods have allowed the United States to produce more beef with fewer cattle than what was done decades ago, which in turn makes the industry more efficient and even more environmentally conscious.