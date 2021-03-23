Opinion: Help Colorado get rid of animal husbandry initiative

The Boss Man and I are in full swing of getting “spring” cattle work done. Within the last week, we’ve taken yearling weights on all of last year’s ranch calf crop, Bangs vaccinated a group of heifers, sorted and banded yearling bulls, fertility and trich tested sale bulls, gave fall calves boosters, pregged fall cows, along with all of the other daily circus items.
The last of the two recips to calve this year decided to calve on the same day and both needed assistance. One was a backward with a leg back, and the other was a decent sized smoky club calf bred that was just not quite perfect in presentation. Fortunately, I was able to get both taken care of by myself without having to summon the Boss Man down to the barn.
If you haven’t been sitting under a proverbial rock this last week and if you are in animal production agriculture, most likely you have heard about Colorado Initiative 16. I mentioned the initiative briefly in a previous article, calling it an attack on production animal agriculture. Previously referred to as PAUSE or “Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation” it attempts to stop any harvest of livestock unless they have reached a quarter of what the initiative writers think their life span could possibly be, and also criminalizes livestock husbandry practices and acts.
Easy to fight, right? Anyone that actually knows two cents about agriculture can see how it would be an economical and production nightmare for not only ag producers, but consumers, retail groups, restaurants, export markets and anyone that purchases any type of livestock products – from vehicles with leather seating to Jello.
Unfortunately, ag people are becoming fewer and fewer. When you have activist groups that can put emotion behind an argument, add a couple of fancy words to a title that pull on the heart strings, and use people’s lack of knowledge, all of a sudden producers are in for a massive fight.
So, what can we do to help our fellow producers in Colorado? Well, lets start at the beginning. The first thing to realize is that in order to fight this we need to recognize the groups that will be at the forefront of the fight. There is a coalition that will be appealing the title board’s position of moving forward with the initiative. That coalition, as of this last week, was the Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Dairy Farmers, Colorado Wool Growers, Colorado Livestock Association and Colorado Pork Producers. These organizations have the ability to fight these outlandish anti-ag topics thanks to dues-paying members.
Out of state producers can easily join the fight by becoming members of any of the listed above organizations. I will say this here, just because I’m seeing a little bit of this come up in comments: The checkoff funds cannot be used to fight policy items. Checkoff funds are forbidden to use to lobby for or against any legislation on any level. This is why dues paying organization members are so vital during a time like this.
The next thing we can do is continue to carry out a pro ag message. If you looked at my list above, half of the items that I did this last week would fall under criminal acts under the initiative. We need to make sure that the urban Dick and Jane know how important it is for animals’ wellbeing to castrate, to assist in births if necessary, and how economically beneficial it is to test for fertility and diseases. Along with all of those reasons, items like artificial insemination and embryo transfer would also fall under criminal acts. Both of these scientific methods have allowed the United States to produce more beef with fewer cattle than what was done decades ago, which in turn makes the industry more efficient and even more environmentally conscious.
The final comments I’m going to make are about the life span. In the Initiative, the lifespan for a cow is “determined” to be 20 years. I have yet to have a cow reach 20 on our operation, and in the 132 years of ranching no one can remember a cow reaching that age.
By Initiative standards that would put acceptable harvest age at 5 years old. Let’s look at it this way: If it cost about $950 a year to run a bovine. Take that times five years, all of a sudden the cost for ground beef is going to be through the ceiling.
While there is still a lot of stuff that needs to happen before the initiative gets on the ballot in Colorado, I highly encourage everyone if they have any friends or family that live in Colorado, please make them aware of the initiative and highly encourage them to not sign any petition in support of it. There are thousands of people depending on our help.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.