Recovery from a busy branding

Calving is done, branding is done and we did get a little bit of rain. It feels like a new week around here. It’s a tired, worn-out week where one just needs to invest in a box of ice packs, but I guess one has to do what one has to do.

We were able to get branding down to three groups this year, which was an improvement over previous years and multiple working facility location moves. We had to make one move with the calf chute and alleyway and put up some panels in one location, and that was it. Over half of our crew was made of “rookies” this year, and they did great.

I’ve mentioned this before, but I have a photo dating back to the 1920s of one of my greats using a homemade calf-size chute made from wood. There’s a little tiny Hereford calf in the photo and smoke is swirling all around. I keep telling myself I need to get the picture blown up and hung – it just hasn’t happened yet.

We keep all of our brandings pretty much in-house. They are not the big, social event that so many are accustomed to. It’s a pretty simple process. We gather and run the pairs into the corrals, sort cows from calves, run the cows through an alleyway whether it be a Daniels double alleyway with no chute or the feedlot tub alleyway, and pour them with Saber and give a preg guard shot.

The calves are fed through a tiny alleyway into the calf chute where they are branded with one brand for steers and bulls and a different brand for heifers. The calves are also given a round of vaccine and tattooed with their dam number and the year’s prefix in this case a J.