In the old days, cowboys lived by a code, it was called the Code of the West – an unwritten, informal code that was passed down from owner to hired hand.

For years cowboys and cowgirls abided by the code, and even though it has sometimes become a lost form, there are those that still remember it and one of the most important parts of it “ride for the brand.”

Even though I do not identify as a “cowboy,” as I like to call myself a cattlemen (and I will not get into the cattlemen, cattlewomen, cattleperson thing here), but this has been something that has been ingrained for as long as I can remember.

The brand is an identifying mark, and yet it is more then that. For some outfits, its as recognizable as a million-dollar marketing plan, for others it may be the mark from generations of hardworking individuals trying to make a living off the land. No matter what, there are those that live and die by the brand.

I think there are some of those that may not realize that agriculture is a brand.

If you are cultivating crops, rearing livestock, taking care of the environment, or supporting those that do, you are part of the brand. The brand has become a little muddled over the year. It seems that certain entities will be the first to throw others under the bus. I understand that not all of us will agree on pricing, private land ownership, taxes, labeling, and regulatory issues that hamper the different sectors, just like I understand that not all of us agree on production methods like organic, grass-fed, no-till, strip-till, etc. But the one thing that I do not condone in agriculture is to tell someone to not consume a product that has been produced by the well-worn hands of those that “ride for the brand.”