In the old days, cowboys lived by a code, it was called the Code of the West – an unwritten, informal code that was passed down from owner to hired hand.
For years cowboys and cowgirls abided by the code, and even though it has sometimes become a lost form, there are those that still remember it and one of the most important parts of it “ride for the brand.”
Even though I do not identify as a “cowboy,” as I like to call myself a cattlemen (and I will not get into the cattlemen, cattlewomen, cattleperson thing here), but this has been something that has been ingrained for as long as I can remember.
The brand is an identifying mark, and yet it is more then that. For some outfits, its as recognizable as a million-dollar marketing plan, for others it may be the mark from generations of hardworking individuals trying to make a living off the land. No matter what, there are those that live and die by the brand.
I think there are some of those that may not realize that agriculture is a brand.
If you are cultivating crops, rearing livestock, taking care of the environment, or supporting those that do, you are part of the brand. The brand has become a little muddled over the year. It seems that certain entities will be the first to throw others under the bus. I understand that not all of us will agree on pricing, private land ownership, taxes, labeling, and regulatory issues that hamper the different sectors, just like I understand that not all of us agree on production methods like organic, grass-fed, no-till, strip-till, etc. But the one thing that I do not condone in agriculture is to tell someone to not consume a product that has been produced by the well-worn hands of those that “ride for the brand.”
It is not a news breaking story that agriculture continues to come under the attack of the uniformed. I guess I’m a little baffled by how those that want to get rid of production ag expect to live without food, but maybe they know something that I don’t. I guess what confuses me even more is that if you are an entity that is support by the hard-earned tax dollars of those that are involved in production agriculture, maybe it is not within the best interest of those tax dollars to throw a sector of agriculture “under the cattle pot.” I know there is a lot of subliminal messaging in this article, as one of the things that I have learned over the years is to give people an opportunity to correct and learn from their mistakes before turning it into a spectacle.
In order for agriculture to survive for generations to come, we are going to have to band together and support all of the different sectors, and that means “riding for the brand.” It may have become a lost concept for some, or an unheard concept for others, but I think there is a lot of truth in the importance of ensuring that we all support each other in production agriculture.
One of the best things that we can do is to educate those that may not be familiar with agriculture. I’m taking a couple minutes this week to do just that as I’m heading to Sidney, Nebraska to participate in their high school career fair. This came about as Flying Diamond Beef donated the ground beef for an upcoming culinary competition where they are having an in-school hamburger cook off. I really enjoy helping young students get a decent start in agriculture, and I think making them aware of all of the possibilities out there is a way to get that mind considering it. Along with that, I’ll be recording a presentation this week that will be used in Virginia in the upcoming month talking about how producers can share their story with other producers as we sometimes seem to have forgotten that piece of the advocacy puzzle.
At the end of the day, I think if we continue to try and inform and educate those that may not be involved in agriculture or have an understanding of what it means to support all sectors of ag, we can be successful. I also think it’s important to support each other that are involved in the different sectors. Take a minute and reach out to someone that may need a shoulder, or even just call them to offer them support, it may make a huge difference in their day, and I can think of no better definition of “riding for the brand.”
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.