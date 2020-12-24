Sisters step up to sort cattle on Fisher ranch

Hello everyone! I hope things are going well for all of you. It’s been a pretty busy week for us leading up to Christmas break.
This weekend, we pulled the last of our bulls off of the pairs. Typically, we sort the bulls off on horseback and drive them three miles back to our house. This year, though, we had to try a different method because my dad had knee surgery a few weeks ago and is going to be on crutches for a few weeks.
I’ve taken over caking the pairs and doing the chores in the barn, and my sister and I have had to do the horseback work while my dad helps from the pickup. To sort the bulls, then, my sister and I set up a panel corral, then she, my dad, and I sorted the bulls into the pen and loaded them onto the trailer from there. It actually worked out really well, and it only took us about half an hour to get them back home.
That’s about all we’ve had to do with our cattle recently, but we’ve been to several barrel races with the horses. Last weekend my sister and I went to McCook, where I placed in the 2D and 1D youth on Orion, and this weekend I went to Broken Bow where I didn’t place but I worked with my sister’s horse and made progress with her.
In FFA news, our chapter took eight members to compete at district LDEs last Thursday. We had competitors in Creed Speaking, Cooperative Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure and Extemporaneous Speaking. In Cooperative Speaking, we had one member place third and earn the alternate spot to compete at state, and I placed second in my Extemporaneous Speaking competition and get to represent my chapter at state.
Overall, it was a pretty good way for us to finish the year’s competitions. This week, we plan on doing some community service by Christmas caroling at the senior center in Sutherland, which will hopefully bring them some happiness even though they have to spend Christmas away from their families.
Also, I organized another caroling event with some kids from my high school choir. On Christmas Eve we plan on visiting three nursing homes and caroling for them. It took some time to get set up, but hopefully it will be worth it for everyone.
I also started a pen pal program between my high school and the local nursing home, and we’re currently making Christmas cards to give to the residents this week. There’s more of them then there are of us in the program, but everyone has been working hard to give the residents something to cheer them up over the holidays, and I hope that it’s a program we’ll be able to continue with for quite some time.
That’s all I have for this week. Until next time, stay strong, stay healthy and stay busy. Merry Christmas, and talk to you all next year!