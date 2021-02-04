Some pet peeves about bull sales

I finally got a vacation. I’m even chuckling as I write that because my acceptance of what I consider a vacation has become pretty sad.

Last Tuesday I was running around in circles. I had a mental list of around a hundred different items with the realism that only about five were going to get accomplished.

That morning I had received a phone call. I was supposed to be in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 1-4 for meetings. With concern over COVID, the group was asked if we would prefer the meetings to go completely virtual or if we would like to still meet in person. With plans already figured out and multiple reasons to head south, I said it made no difference to me.

That evening, the decision was made to host everything virtually. I had a lot less packing to do as I prepared to head south for a couple of days.

A little after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Boss Man’s Wife and I headed out with a trailer of fall club calves that were headed to Cross Plains, Texas. The weather the first five hours was anything but cooperative. Temps were below zero with fog and snow-packed roads that caused the ice to build up on the antenna and mirrors around two inches thick.

It was somewhere in Kansas before both roads and fog decided to clear. By that time I was already over the trip, my butt was sore, as were my hands from clenching the wheel. After around eighteen hours, thanks mostly to the lovely weather, we arrived in Cross Plains and unloaded calves. Then we continued on for a half hour to family where we spent the night.