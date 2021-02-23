Take calving questions with an open mind

What a difference a week makes in the weather. Everything just seems to go a lot more smoothly when you can feel your hands and face.

Calving is still going slow with few enough coming you can give each one your undivided attention. I’ve been getting a lot of questions over social media the last week and a half about why are we calving this time of year.

Here’s the layout: There is a group of recips (surrogates) that are set to calve in February, a group that is set to calve in March, and then those that did not take embryos or were not set up to take embryos start calving around the first of March into April.

There are no heifers in those groups, and all of those cows came back to the ranch from the North Place When I pulled out of the lease last December. Of the cattle that were previously on the ranch, the heifers will start calving May 1, to be followed up shortly by the cows. That group will go a little into June.

So, for those that have been asking why are people calving now, there are a number of reasons. First, the producer is gunning to market those calves this fall. Historically the bigger the calf, the more money they can make, and a lot of times size comes with age. Second, there are producers that farm and want to get calving out of the way before they start planting. Third is mud. A lot of areas will have spring mud and if you think it is challenging to calve in snow, you should try calving in mud.

Fourth, the purebred producers are hoping to put their bull calves into their production sales that usually take place the following year, and they want those calves at a certain weight when they sale them. Fifth, some producers travel quite a ways for summer grazing. That usually starts in this area around May 1, and they want some age on those calves before they go to grass. I’m sure there are many more reasons that I’m missing.