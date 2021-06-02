Taking big steps to track our beef

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

But – can you prove it?

This has been a question that I have contemplated more then any other in our direct beef business this last year. If you head over to our website, it talks about our 133-year-old ranching operation, and the Red Angus genetics that we are using, and it implies to our consumers that is what we are selling. But, if one really wanted to question it – can we prove it?

I have talked numerous times about our data collection. How for decades we have collected data from the time that calf hits the ground to the time of harvest, and sometimes even after. I have talked about the multiple forms of identification that our cattle carry: dual panel tags, ear tattoos, brands, EID tags, all of which are entered into a software program whether it be in the field, chute side or in the office. I can count that number of times since I’ve returned home in 2002 that we have not known who an animal is. But if I’m delivering a box of beef to a consumer, can I prove to that consumer that that animal was raised on our operation?

I’ve been a little bit secretive about a project that we have been working on lately. Next week is the roll-out, and to say that we are excited about it may just be the understatement of the year. Next week we are tokenizing a group of feeder steers. In our understanding this has not been done before.

Let me start at the beginning.

This crazy P.T. Barnum story started a couple of months ago when my partner in the beef business called to discuss an ‘out there’ idea that she had been approached about with one of her industry acquaintances. Any project that involves technology and our industry, I’ll always take a minute to contemplate, and I will admit I started laughing when I heard this one.