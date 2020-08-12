For Kansas, the Shop Kansas Farms Facebook group keep track of producers across the state who are selling beef directly to the consumer: https://www.facebook.com/groups/shopkansasfarms
“In the ‘Units’, regions list producers who sell statewide. This is a fairly new endeavor that has taken off like wildfire,” said Nancy Brown, director of policy development at Kansas Farm Bureau.
Other resources for finding direct-sales livestock:
• https://www.kansasbeef.org/kansas-beef-sales-listing/where-to-buy-beef-in-kansas
• https://fromthelandofkansas.com/
• https://www.nebeef.org/resources/beef-from-nebraska
• https://www.sdcattlemen.org/resources/sdca-beef-directory/landing