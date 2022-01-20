Look back, look forward

The year 2021 was another year for the record books – and not in a good way. Sustained volatility in weather and markets along with lingering uncertainty due to the COVID global pandemic continue to influence inventory and pricing of commodities, forages and inputs. Without dwelling too much on the negative, let’s recap the factors that led to the current situation and give insight into how to adapt for 2022.
Problem: Feed is easily the No. 1 expense on a farm.
Solution: Incorporating more alfalfa and corn silage into the ration can have a positive impact on animal well-being and income as compared to feed cost, ensuring a healthy herd and bottom line. As commodity prices continued to increase in the most recent growing season, protein from forage increased in its value to the grower. Alfalfa is an excellent source of soluble and rumen-degradable protein, making it an ideal substitution for expensive soybean meal. More rumen-available protein means the potential for more microbial protein to be synthesized, therefore further reducing total protein costs in a lactating-dairy-cow ration.
Action: Those planning to seed alfalfa in spring 2022 should choose a variety that has a dense leaf supply throughout the entire plant, especially in the lower third. The leaf-to-stem ratio drives protein content in alfalfa because the majority of protein exists in the leaves; new growth in the lower canopy will have the most digestible nutrients. Invest in premium products that have been extensively tested in on-farm research trials for realistic performance expectations in a specific geography. Because yield continues to be the profit-driver of any crop, it’s critical it provides tonnage without sacrificing quality.
Problem: Widespread drought and warmer-than-average temperatures during the height of the past summer impacted corn-silage yield and quality. Dry conditions generally lead to increased fiber digestibility but they also cause decreased starch digestibility. Much like boiling water softens potatoes but hardens eggs, drought-stress softens stalks and hardens kernels.
Solution: Growing silage-specific hybrids means increased fiber and starch digestibility as compared to traditional dual-purpose products, and therefore greater profitability. Brown mid-rib hybrids offer unmatched fiber digestibility, but the trade-off is usually reduced yields and-or agronomics.
Action: When reviewing the 2022 crop plan, choose greatly digestible forages with milk-per-acre advantages, which takes those variables into consideration – especially when growing conditions aren’t ideal. Review harvest performance from private and public trials in each local area to identify best performers in fiber and starch digestibility as well as tonnage.
Problem: Corn growth from planting to harvest is not a linear process; encountering stress at critical development points can have severe impacts on the final product. After pollination the vast majority of growth occurs in the ear, so any stress will only further affect starch content and digestibility.
Solution: Fiber digestibility remains relatively unchanged the longer forage is in storage, but starch digestibility steadily increases throughout the life of that feedstuff.
Action: Delay feeding new-crop corn silage until at least 60 days after harvest – longer if late-summer growing conditions are hot and dry again in 2022. If forage inventories require feed-out of new-crop corn silage earlier than that threshold, alternative carbohydrate sources will need to be included in the ration. Though corn prices have increased in response to the growing conditions, avoid replacing inflated-priced corn starch with other grain sources because dry-matter intakes and milk production will be negatively affected – and not worth the substitution.
Problem: Record-setting temperatures combined with a lack of rain during and after pollination in 2021 caused under-developed ears with hard kernels, resulting in poor starch digestibility.
Solution: Immediate adjustments to kernel processors were required to mechanically reduce particle size. But corn silage still went into storage with less-than-ideal starch content and digestibility potential.
Action: Test for fecal-starch concentration to identify that key profitability metric, and screen manure for large pieces of corn. Evaluate total tract-starch digestibility with multiple time points to identify an opportunity to grind added corn even finer.
Problem: Once kernels reach physiological maturity at the black layer and dry weight has been achieved, harvest can begin as soon as whole-plant moisture meets the ideal range for the storage structure. In 2021 silage started to dry down faster than it could be harvested, leading to greater chances for anti-nutritional factors such as molds, mycotoxins, fungi, yeasts and bacteria due to poor fermentation. Drier forage is lighter and fluffier, causing more oxygen to surround particles and therefore creating an unstable anaerobic environment.
Solution: Testing silage periodically throughout the feed-out stage with a reputable forage-testing laboratory will allow producers to stay ahead of potential issues. Remember not all visible mold causes toxins and not all contaminants are visible.
Action: Feed-hygiene issues can have a compounding and even synergistic effect so it’s important to know both concentration and identification of those performance robbers, to move forward with the most effective and efficient solution. Additionally those same pathogens affecting corn grain can affect corn commodities, so ensure the supply is clean and from a reputable source.
The upcoming year can be a successful forage-growing season if we take into account opportunities presented in 2021 and adjust accordingly.
Sara Hagen is product-support specialist at Dairyland Seed, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email shagen@dairylandseed.com to reach her.