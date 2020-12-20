Loup City raises more than $17,000 in fruit sales

Each November, Loup City FFA hands out order sheets for their chapter fundraiser selling fruit. This is a big fundraiser for their chapter. It allows them the opportunity to attend both state and national conventions.
Each year as a chapter they set a goal for the high school members to sell $400 and the junior high members to sell $150. The community is very supportive and invests willingly in many of the school organizations.
This year the chapter sold $17,558 worth of fruit, meat and cheese, as well as FFA cologne and perfume which chapter members – the Ference girls – helped create. A total of 23 members achieved goal, with another 14 members coming close.
When it comes time, the members will be very busy making fruit boxes, sorting fruit, loading customers’ orders and delivering fruit boxes. It's a great way for the chapter to round out a first semester in school said FFA Advisor Cale Harrington.
“Our members always look forward to this annual fundraising activity,” Harrington said. “Loup City FFA wishes all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!”
