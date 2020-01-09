“Do you think a million-dollar business should do a budget projection each year?”
A giggle came from the other end of the phone line followed by a reply, “Of course they should!”
“Then why don’t you do it?”
More laughter.
And then, “Because we aren’t a million-dollar business.”
“Really? Please take a look at your current balance sheet … it says you have more than $2 million in owner equity.”
This time, silence from the other end of the line.
That’s a recent conversation I had with one of my producers. Like many farmers they have been struggling the past couple of years with cash flow. Their line of credit had minimal available; we termed-off some the year before for cash-flow relief. Now they were asking to term-out more. In addition a recent credit-bureau search showed $50,000 in credit-card debt.
They had plenty of equity. Unfortunately they were in a habit of continually pledging assets with a negative cash flow. More critically they had no clear plan as to how to pay off current debt.
Sadly that scene plays out repeatedly. When that particular farmer requested to term-out the operating line again, it was once more time to explain the challenged cash-flow situation.
Farming is a business. In my opinion farmers are the greatest folks in the world with whom to do business. While comprising less than 2 percent of the population they produce food and fiber for the world; they feed us in abundance. Some farm owners are contributors to food production on the world’s stage while remaining slow to adopt basic business practices. Farm size is not the only measure of worth; even a dairy with 50 cows can have assets of more than $1 million.
If a business owner doesn’t know the operation’s current financial position or have a business goal in mind, how can the owner know what business decisions to make? A budget is an invaluable tool – as is a year-end balance sheet, which provides a snapshot of the operation’s current owner-equity position. Those basic financial tools work together to summarize the valuable information necessary to manage a business.
Before a producer can consider locking in a milk or corn price, it’s imperative to know the dairy’s cost of production. Protecting a profit hinges on knowing the cost of production; having a budget in place is the first step. In addition comparing profit-and-loss statements to the budget each month will aid in making sound decisions.
In sports the goal is to win the game. Keeping score allows coaches and players to make adjustments at half time, all with an eye on winning. The game of farming is far more serious – and every player wants to win. Even in the best of markets the business of farming produces its commodities with very tight profit margins. Every penny counts. Just a few-cents-more profit on each hundredweight of milk can make a huge difference in profitability.
For farms to operate successfully, producers must be good at many things. It often seems there isn’t time in the day after all the chores and fieldwork – and sometimes that’s true. Even so it’s critical to spend time overseeing the dairy’s financial condition. For those who aren’t comfortable handling the numbers, it may be time to consider hiring a professional to assist in bookkeeping. Attention to financial details is just as important as herd or crop management.