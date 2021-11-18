Make merry with Wisconsin cheese

The holidays are approaching and there’s no better way to celebrate than with Wisconsin’s award-winning cheese. As consumers across the country gather, snack, dine and celebrate the season with family and friends, they purchase more of the state’s incredible cheese during November and December than any other time of year.
To build on that momentum, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is again launching a major national holiday campaign highlighting Wisconsin cheese varieties. The campaign will be at grocery stores and restaurant chains, using digital media and events with a singular message centered on Wisconsin’s exceptional specialty cheese.
Those efforts offer terrific opportunities to engage with consumers as well as to elevate and strengthen positive perceptions of Wisconsin cheese – while increasing milk sales to benefit Wisconsin dairy-farm families. In Wisconsin 90 percent of our milk goes into the production of cheese, so those programs are important to keep sales growing across the country.
In the coming weeks consumers across the United States will see and hear a great deal about Wisconsin cheese in a variety of ways.
• Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is partnering with major national grocery retailers to execute in-store promotions and offers, to drive sales of Wisconsin cheese in those increased-volume months. Wisconsin cheese is sold in 99 percent of retail outlets across the country, making for a significant opportunity to reach consumers where they shop during a time when they are specifically interested in celebrating with cheese. The objective of our strategy is to provide an exceptional cheese experience to drive specialty-cheese sales and shopper satisfaction. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin works with retail partners to share consumer insights and knowledge, to bring the power and allure of Wisconsin cheese to their stores and bottom line. Consumers will be reminded to look for the Proudly Wisconsin® Cheese Badge to ensure purchases of authentic varieties.
• We’ve developed a social-media contest to highlight consumers using Wisconsin cheese to build cheese boards to share with family and friends during holiday gatherings. Look for weekly winner announcements while gathering inspiration for a family’s charcuterie creations.
• Watch for increased online engagement and conversations with consumers about Wisconsin cheese varieties, and how to incorporate them into holiday celebrations.
• Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is working behind the scenes to share the great story of Wisconsin cheese with national and local media partners. We’ve been visiting with editors and reporters from targeted trade and consumer media outlets to help them bring holiday celebrations to life by including Wisconsin cheese. We’re sharing the incredible stories of Wisconsin’s dedicated dairy farmers, and their commitment to making the excellent-quality milk needed to craft our award-winning cheese.
We’ve been making cheese in Wisconsin for 180 years; that’s longer than we’ve been a state. It’s no wonder Wisconsin cheesemakers are incredibly good at it.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is proud to deliver this integrated campaign to support the state’s farm families and cheesemakers, to keep Wisconsin cheese in the driver’s seat during the holiday season and beyond.
Visit www.wisconsindairy.org to learn more about checkoff efforts. Visit www.wisconsincheese.com to learn more about Wisconsin cheese.
Chad Vincent is the CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the marketing and promotional arm for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers. Visit wisconsindairy.org or email hello@wisconsindairy.org for more information.