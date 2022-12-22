Make plans to attend PDPW Managers Academy

Three days of executive-level training, networking and behind-the-scenes tours are on tap for the 2023 PDPW Managers Academy for Dairy Professionals® program, to be held Jan. 10-12 in Savannah, Georgia. The world-class program will expand the knowledge and skillset of dairy owners and managers, CEOs, industry directors, processors, marketers, distributors and others tasked with moving their businesses toward greater achievements.
People are also reading…
Attendees will learn strategies to cultivate and build resilience in business while also planning for the unexpected. The agenda each day will build on that of the previous day, including how challenges faced by out-of-industry executives offer solutions for dairy. Facilitators include Allan Gray, David Kohl and Ed Seifried, with industry tours at Georgia Ports Authority, JCB and Old Savannah Tours.
Visit pdpw.org/programs and select “Managers Academy” for registration information and a full agenda.