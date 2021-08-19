Manage farm landscape to maximize effort

Farmers don’t often apply the term “landscape management” when they’re planning the layout of their acreage. But the agricultural community of the future will. I’m not talking about the landscape management that describes the work of a groundskeeper or weekend warrior in the development of appealing front yards; I’m referring to maximizing land use by functionally designing and planning for each acre’s purpose.
If tillage, crop rotation, crop-protection products and cover crops are the tools in the tool box for yield then landscape management is the tool box. With so much on the line and variables such as volatile weather, rising operation costs, labor issues and more, every acre needs to count. What better way to maximize your effort than by eliminating some acres?
Yes, you read that right – hear me out. Synergy and efficiency are two major components to having a successful business. They help identify opportunities and innovations to increase margins per acre. They also help determine inefficacy caused by the acres and field conditions generating low return because of such events as equipment becoming stuck and causing ruts, delayed harvest, poor fertility-building, poor yields and more.
The synergy aspect entails assessing a physical landscape and implementing the best applications so the field can work like a finely tuned system. The efficiency component includes putting the right practices in place so the system can generate a profit in a time-efficient manner.
Every farm has underproductive areas. Analysis has shown that average Wisconsin farms lose money on 3 to 15 percent of farmed acres, yet those areas often receive the same treatment as the productive parts of the field.
To more easily identify underproductive acres, Mark Linzmeier, a certified public accountant with a farming background, relies on access to yield monitoring and data.
“It has been easier to obtain reliable information on the actual yield in different areas of corn and soybean fields,” Linzmeier said about having access to such information. “When comparing the cost of crop inputs with actual yield results, there are acres that can show losses of $200 to $300 per acre.”
Why fight with low-producing acres when modern technology – or good old-fashioned farmer intuition – can be used? Pinpointing the profit-draining acres, creating subfield budgets and utilizing alternative management practices can reduce risk and minimize profit loss.
Alternative management solutions are as easy to implement as they are to list: waterways, pollinator and native-grass plantings, wetland restorations, precision planting, reduced tillage, cover cropping and perennial forage plantings, to name a few. Just because the crop isn’t corn or soybeans doesn’t mean it can’t play a functional and necessary role in a farmer’s landscape-management plan. In fact, much research indicates that planting small areas to prairie adjacent to soybean fields can boost soybean yield up to 20% because of native-pollinator services. Aside from that, many groups will financially incentivize farmers seeking to plant diverse flowers for additional revenue. Pheasants Forever precision-agriculture and conservation specialist Scott Stipetich has analyzed that shift in revenue.
“Many of the clients I’ve worked with in Wisconsin identified portions of larger fields that were losing $100 to $300 per acre annually. We redefined the field boundary and planted the marginal crop ground to pollinator-friendly species,” said Stipetich. “Taking advantage of some incentive programs, these marginal acres are now profiting $50 to $100 per acre, not counting the yield bump, pest control and other ecosystem benefits they may be providing to the adjacent crop, water and soil.”
Landscape management addresses other important factors, including the severe compaction inflicted on headlands by staging harvesting and planting equipment there. It also addresses strategies to minimize water saturating the soil in bottoms of fields, lack of moisture in other areas causing sandy dry knobs, concentrated flows of precipitation that erode fields while carrying away nutrients and crop seed, and fields that become blighted by stuck equipment and ruts.
Wisely managing landscapes is the right thing to do for the sake of healthy soils and agriculture’s sustainable future. But it’s more than that.
My dad purchased 110 acres of tillable land; he has since reduced the farmed portion to 72 acres. With the remaining 38 he created marsh land and ponds as well as habitats for prairie chickens and white-tail-deer hunting that his kids and grandkids enjoy. The choice he made wasn’t just about profitability or logistics. It was also about something else: a lasting legacy. Farmers are often hailed as stewards of the land, but it’s only with proper landscape management that we can actually claim that title.
Matthew Oehmichen is part owner of Short Lane Ag Supply of Colby, Wisconsin; email matt.shortlane@gmail.com to reach him. Scott Stipetich is a precision-agriculture and conservation specialist with Pheasants Forever; email sstipetich@pheasantsforever.org to reach him. Mark Linzmeier is a certified public accountant and owner of Linzmeier Business Solutions LLC in Denmark, Wisconsin; email marklinzmeiercpa@netnet.net to reach him.