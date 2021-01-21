Manage foot baths for improved hoof health

Excellent management of foot baths on farms is the foundation of a successful hoof-health program. Foot baths have for decades been a management tool used to abate dairy-cattle lameness. There are many ways to design, manage and maintain foot baths to improve hoof health and decrease lameness in herds. Foot-bath design, number of immersions per hoof, cow passes per clean solution, solution concentration and solution pH are all major contributors to the effectiveness of a foot bath.
One of the most critical things to consider when incorporating a foot bath is the design. To ensure cow comfort, a sufficient number of immersions per hoof and minimal waste, the bath’s design should be constructed with the following considerations.
10 to 12 feet in length and 1.6 to 2 feet in width to allow for effective and economical chemical concentration while enabling the cow to fit through without slowing cow flow
10-inch curbs to afford an optimal number of submersions per hoof without deterring cows from stepping into it
sidewalls built at a 70-percent angle so cows are comfortable walking through the foot bath, with solid sidewalls so cows can’t see through them
minimum 4-inch solution depth so the entire hoof is covered while cows are walking through
ability to completely drain the bath for more-thorough cleaning
The number of times a cow submerges her hoof in the foot bath is critical. Ideally the rear hooves should each be submersed twice as the cow walks through. If a foot bath is too short or the sides aren’t angled and solid along the entire length, hooves may be in solution only once or not at all.
Foot-bath solutions should be changed every 100 to 300 cows. That can pose challenges in some larger dairies depending on pen size. But changing solution and cleaning foot baths between pens is critical. Some farms use smaller bulk tanks with paddle agitators to mix the foot-bath solution to make the process easier of changing solution between pens.
Leg hygiene of the herd should determine how often cows are directed through the foot bath. Leg-hygiene scoring relies on visual observation to assign cows a number between one and four.
One indicates legs are clean.
Two indicates slightly dirty.
Three indicates moderately dirty.
Four indicates very dirty.
The dirtier the cows, the more often they should be directed through the foot bath to effectively prevent digital dermatitis – hairy heel warts. On the days a foot bath isn’t being used cows should be allowed to bypass the foot bath or it should be filled with a soap-and-water solution.
The most used solutions in a foot bath are copper sulfate and formaldehyde, though the latter isn’t as safe for handling and therefore isn’t recommended. Copper sulfate should be mixed into a 3 percent to 5 percent solution for best results. When a soap-water solution is used, mix to a ratio of 1 quart of soap to 25 gallons of water.
Though it has been common practice to maintain copper-sulfate foot baths at a pH less than 2, an abstract published in 2015 by the University of Wisconsin-School of Veterinary Medicine showed that mixing at a greater pH improved skin integrity around the hoof and improved overall hoof health. At a moderately acidic range of 3.5 to 4.5 cows showed significantly decreased incidence of digital dermatitis, foot rot, corns, hairy heel warts, heel-horn erosion and axial-wall fissures.
Eliza Ruzic is a Wisconsin accounts manager with Zinpro, a mission sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.