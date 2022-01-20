Manage in world of increasing costs

As we begin a new year, one factor that’s front and center across our economy is increasing prices. Dairy farmers are seeing the effects with sharp increases in feed, fertilizer, seed, fuel and labor expenses. Fortunately milk prices have also increased so there’s still an opportunity for profitable margins.
Yet it’s important to not become complacent about the situation. It can feel like there isn’t anything that can be done about increasing costs. But there are steps managers can take to focus on areas within their control, while preparing for things outside their control.
There are strategies to help producers be successful through the current period of increased prices and costs.
Continue to increase productivity. As prices for feed and other inputs increase, it can be tempting to simply cut purchases. But it’s important to negotiate prices and evaluate purchases, without detracting from growth in per-cow productivity. The best avenue to increase revenue and spread out production costs is to invest in cow care, genetics, and excellent-quality forage and feed ingredients to increase per-cow and whole-herd production.
Extend risk-management coverage. Milk-price forecasts for 2022 are favorable, with Class III and Class IV prices well more than historical averages. There’s reason to be optimistic regarding milk prices, but there are always factors beyond control that could cause milk price to decrease unexpectedly. Think about a disruption in exports, for example. As producers buy and lock in greater-cost fertilizer, seed, feed and other inputs for 2022, it’ll be critical to put price floors in on milk price. Every farm should have Dairy Margin Coverage in place at the $9.50 margin level for as much as 5 million pounds. It’s strongly encouraged to obtain Dairy Revenue Protection coverage on at least part of a dairy’s production through all four quarters of 2022.
Fix interest rates on term debt. Short-term and variable-interest rates have been at a reduced level for an extended period, which has helped interest costs on many farms. Market indications are for variable rates to increase in the coming year. Fixed rates on term debt have also started to increase but are still favorable. For those who have variable or short-term rates on term debt, now may be a good time to extend the fixed-rate coverage. That particularly applies to land purchases, where increased rates can impact the cost of land ownership.
Prioritize capital expenditures. Increased costs are also causing the price of new buildings, building improvements and equipment to increase sharply. It’s important to reinvest in the business while focusing the capital budget on investments that generate the best return. Those are likely going to be the investments that increase cow-care productivity as well as enable workers to be more efficient. Possibly some capital purchases will need to be delayed if they don’t have as good a return.
Balance debt structure. As purchases of new equipment or improvements are made, it can be tempting to use a shorter-loan term to obtain a reduced interest rate. Producers need to balance the goal of reduced interest rates with the need to keep annual debt-service obligations manageable, in the event profit margins are squeezed. Some may want to choose longer loan terms to reduce annual principal-payment demands. A guideline is to keep annual principal, interest and capital-lease payments at less than $2.50 per hundredweight of energy-corrected milk production.
Maintain working capital. The backstop to prepare for things outside one’s control is to maintain solid working-capital levels. It’s important to ensure payables are current, and that there is plenty of availability in operating lines and other revolving lines of credit so there’s a cushion if things don’t go according to plan.
It does appear producers will be working through increased expenses for most if not all of 2022. Fortunately there are a number of steps that can be taken to manage through those costs to continue to generate profits on the farm. With the new year beginning, now is the time to act on the controllable areas, and continue to prepare financial positions for the unexpected.
Jim Moriarty is a dairy team director with Compeer Financial, a vision sponsor with PDPW. Email jim.moriarty@compeer.com to reach him.