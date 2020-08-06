Hot summer weather can be problematic for dairy-feed ingredients and total mixed rations. It’s vital that feed quality and aerobic stability is maintained during hot-weather conditions. Doing so will minimize nutrient losses while optimizing feed intakes, which is often compromised due to heat stress. Fermented forages rich in starch including corn silage and high-moisture corn, as well as diets with inflated levels of moisture or wet byproducts such as wet brewer’s grain, are more vulnerable to poor aerobic stability.
Aerobic stability is defined as the length of time a feed ingredient lasts before heating or spoiling when exposed to air. Feeds like those mentioned become especially unstable when exposed to oxygen in combination with humidity and temperatures. Those conditions allow for rapid growth of yeasts, which use nutrients and lactic acid as energy sources. The growth of yeasts sets off a chain reaction that starts with heating and leads to the loss of volatile acids, a rise in pH, the growth of undesired molds and ultimately instability.
For effective summertime feed management, attention should be directed to optimal silage feed-out as well as close monitoring of total-mixed-ration temperatures. Producing aerobically stable silage requires a combination of adequate harvesting and storing management as well as good feed-out practices. With corn-harvesting season approaching, it’s important to review and consider essentials.
It’s imperative to sufficiently remove oxygen from silage during the packing and sealing process. Adequate packing density reduces storage losses and improves fermentation. Harvesting coarsely chopped or late-maturity silage – or that which is greater than 40 percent dry matter – should be done with caution. Those practices commonly result in poor packing and lead to more oxygen retention as well as reduced aerobic stability at feed-out. The rate at which oxygen penetrates the silage face at feed-out is directly proportional to packing density.
Inoculating silage with heterofermentative microbial inoculants may improve the aerobic stability of corn silage and high-moisture corn. The heterofermentative bacteria most commonly used in silage inoculants is Lactobacillus buchneri, which converts lactate to acetate and 1,2-propanediol. Typical fermentation responses to L. buchneri inoculation are presented in Table 1.
New combinations of inoculants containing L. buchneri are showing promising research results. For example researchers are investigating the combination of L. buchneri with L. diolivorans because the latter can convert 1,2-propanediol into propionate. Both acetate and propionate have antifungal properties that inhibit yeast and mold growth. But it’s important to remember that many of the issues related to poor aerobic stability are a result of poor management practices. It’s critical to first correct poor management protocols to maximize the benefits of using a microbial inoculant.
Feed-out practices that allow air to infiltrate into the silage face will also reduce aerobic stability. Some commonly observed malpractices include uneven silage facing, feeding out too slowly, removing plastic from a section of silage too soon and allowing feed removed from the silage face to sit for long periods of time.
Poor aerobic stability of the total mixed ration typically has adverse effects on its nutritive value as well as animal intake. To avoid those issues, monitor temperatures of total mixed ration in the feed bunk throughout the day. If the total mixed ration is becoming hot, determine the cause of the heating. Feeding reduced quantities of total mixed ration more frequently throughout the day could be a good solution to minimize spoilage. That practice also matches a cow’s reduced feed-intake tendencies when she’s experiencing heat stress.
It’s also advisable to exclude likely-to-spoil ingredients from the total mixed ration. Including wet brewer’s or wet distiller’s grains in the total mixed ration during hot weather may increase the ration’s susceptibility to heating and spoiling. Another preventative option is to add buffered-acid products to the ration; they typically contain buffered acetate, propionate or benzoate. Buffered-acid products have the potential to inhibit yeast proliferation and improve feed stability.
Like other approaches to preventing the negative impacts of heat stress, sound harvesting and feed-out practices combined with effective feed-bunk management will work together to keep cows healthy and productive in suboptimal conditions.