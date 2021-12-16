Managers Academy heads to West Palm Beach

The annual executive-level program designed for dairy owners and managers, CEOs, industry directors and other dairy leaders will explore key management strategies. Presenters during the three-day Managers Academy™ will facilitate sessions that help attendees assess financial vulnerabilities and offer strategies to strengthen a dairy’s financial resiliency. They’ll also teach effective negotiation skills to make confident decisions and methods for responding to volatile circumstances.
Scheduled for Jan. 11-13 at West Palm Beach, Florida, participants will round out their learnings through out-of-industry tours. Attendees will connect classroom content with discoveries they make exploring the parallels dairy has with the honeybee and sugarcane industries.
“The networking time with attendees from all around the country is incredible,” said multi-year Managers Academy attendee and dairy producer Will Gladstone of Newmont Farm near Bradford, Vermont. “There's nothing like spending time with others to learn from their experiences and mistakes to discover what works best for them."
A discounted hotel rate is available through Dec. 25 for attendees who mention PDPW. Contact PDPW at 800-947-7379 or mail@pdpw.org for more information, including details for hotel accommodations.