While many producers looking to get into the local foods scene are drawn to organic farming methods, it’s important to keep an eye on pests and weeds so they don’t get out of control.
Philip Rozeboom and Amanda Bachmann of South Dakota State University Extension gave producers tips for integrated pest management at the South Dakota Local Foods Conference in Pierre Nov. 1.
The first step is identifying the pest. Rozeboom said it’s key to know exactly what pests are out in the field before making any decision on how to deal with them. SDSU has produced a pocket guide for producers looking to identify common pests that is available at any local extension office.
“If you know what pests are in that field, you can use different techniques to prevent those pests from showing up or excluding them entirely,” Rozeboom said.
While it’s good to start managing pests as soon as they’re identified, Rozeboom said tracking them over time can also help producers understand if they are attracted to just one crop. He encourages producers to attend conferences and speak with experts and other producers to figure out how they’ve dealt with difficult pests.
Rather than trying just one management strategy, Rozeboom suggests using multiple techniques and mix up crop rotations. Keeping records of it all is important, he noted.
“The key is that it’s never-ending,” he said.
Bachmann and Rozeboom are entomologists by trade. Both said that SDSU’s database for managing pests in produce is small.
“That’s where record keeping, communication and community building can help,” Bachmann said. “We would love to hear about the critters and the crops that everyone is having problems with.”
To manage pests in small crops, Bachmann recommends a technique known as trap crops where growers plant a crop known to draw pests in a faraway location. The goal is to lure them away from the cash crop.
“Then, you can just use your favorite method of controlling them,” she said.
Bachmann is strongly is against using homemade pest control remedies that have no real scientific backing, such as using vinegar as a pesticide.
“Not only do they not really do the job you want them to do, but you probably don’t understand the downstream effects that can happen,” she said. “You are literally just salting the earth.”