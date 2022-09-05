Market analyst discusses major changes in trading

Don Roose is president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines and is often a source for grain market information in Iowa Farmer Today. Roose grew up on grain and livestock farms in both Iowa and Illinois. He started school in Clarksville, Iowa, but later moved across the Mississippi to Hanover, Illinois. The farms both had grain and livestock, including dairy. He went to Iowa State University, where he started out in pre-veterinary science but ended up majoring in agricultural business.

IFT: What did you do when you first got out of college?

ROOSE: I was involved in grain trading with Garnac Grain in St. Louis and in risk management with Merrill Lynch in New York. During the 1980s I came back to Iowa, and in 1985 I started U.S. Commodities.

IFT: Tell us about your work at U.S. Commodities?

ROOSE: We do research and risk management for both commercial firms and for grain and livestock producers. We started out mainly working with grain elevators, but as time went on we matured to handling a full scope of agricultural risk management business.

IFT: Your company started about the same time as Iowa Farmer Today in 1984. Tell us how that work has changed over the years.

ROOSE: It has changed greatly. In the late ’70s early ’80s, the news was on a teletype. Quote machines were clicker boards at end of the room. We didn’t have our own stand-alone situation. It eventually went from that to a stand-alone box where you could see quotes. Finally, we got news on a scrolling news service. DTN was a leader in that.

Then, as the computers got more interactive in about the late 1980s, that all changed. Before that there was always pit trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Information went to traders either by hand signals or was delivered in person. Then the traders got head-sets so they could get information faster and more accurately. That was a big deal. Eventually it went from that toward more and more electronic trading. Pit trading went from futures toward options. Eventually it was phased out and today there is no pit trading.

So I would say I saw the revolution from straight pit trading to full-bore electronics. It is better in most ways, but it can also be information overload.

IFT: How is that reflected in agriculture? Grain marketing has certainly changed.

ROOSE: It’s more volatile. In the 1950s, corn might move 5 or 6 cents in a year. Today it goes more than that in a day. As prices have moved up, volatility has gone up as well. It went from very small swings to very large ones. There used to be limits on how much you could trade, but that isn’t the case anymore. We also didn’t have as many tools, like options. Today those are an important tool.

IFT: And today things are a bit different.

ROOSE: There’s a lot more exposure to risk. Farms are bigger and they are handling more volume and more risk. That makes risk management very important. Insurance has been a godsend for a lot of people. Livestock producers don’t really have that insurance protection.

IFT: Any advice to farmers today?

ROOSE: I’ll always start with asking “What have you historically done?” Our goal is generally to push them into the upper end of the management scale. No matter what the market is doing there are always people who do better than average and those who do worse than average. We want to push our customers into that better group. That’s the goal. There are all kinds of tools to help you do that. And every farm is different and has different needs. We ask when you need money. What do you have for storage? What do you have for transportation? What is your accounting and tax situation? We’ve had a lot of experience. We think we know where the minefields are.

IFT: Any thoughts on this year’s market?

ROOSE: We’re in a transition phase. In the last two years we had a huge slingshot move from a bottom during COVID when we locked down and disrupted the supply chain to now when we are coming out of that, sending us from way low to way high in a short time. From the producer standpoint, the question now is whether these price levels are transitional or if they are here to stay. What is a fair market price? We want farmers to be able to stay in business.