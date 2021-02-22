Markets: Exports remain strong across all commodities as expectations are met

CORN------

Corn closed the week 3 ½ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 52.1 million bushels (mb) were in line with the export pace over the previous five weeks which averaged 49.9 mb per week. Corn exports will need to run even stronger to eventually reach at least 2.8 billion bushels (bb) if China fully ships its purchases of U.S. corn by the end of the marketing year. Cumulative export inspections of 897 mb compare to 479 million at this time last year.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production posted the first decline in seven weeks, falling to 911k barrels per day (bpd) from 937k bpd the week prior and compared to the 937k bpd average since the last week of 2020. U.S. ethanol stocks rose last week to 1.020 billion gallons from 999 million gallons the week prior and were just short of stocks two weeks prior of 1.021 billion gallons which were the highest since early May 2020. Even with the increase, ethanol stocks remain modestly below last year's 1.041 billion gallons.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach the spring planting timeframe, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and begin to hedge 2021 production. Look for highs to be made in the spring to summer timeframe.

SOYBEANS------