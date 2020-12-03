The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program has taken Wisconsin’s reputation as the home of award-winning cheese to another level, enhancing its quality image with unparalleled standards. The program was established 26 years ago by the University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Research, UW-Extension and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to recognize and reward the extraordinary talent of Wisconsin cheesemakers. It helps open new markets and opportunities as they craft specialty cheeses using quality Wisconsin milk.
Earning distinction challenging
Not just anyone can call himself or herself a master cheesemaker. The program is an advanced educational curriculum for experienced cheesemakers that’s elevated the art and tradition of cheesemaking – and cemented Wisconsin’s reputation for cheesemaking excellence. The program is the only one of its kind outside Europe. It demands years of commitment and skill development from its participants.
Those enrolled in the program must make cheese in a Wisconsin plant and hold a Wisconsin cheesemaker license for 10 years before applying to the program. The admission process also includes plant inspections and formal interviews. Once admitted cheesemakers must take additional science and food-safety classes during a three-year period, submit samples for review every year and pass a comprehensive final exam. And they must take a class at least every three years to maintain Master status.
To date 91 participants have earned the title of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker, for 47 different varieties of cheese. This year the program offered its first-ever master’s certification in cheese curds.
Marks of excellence utilized
Once participants complete the program they earn the right to use the Master’s Mark® on their products. The trademark distinguishes a cheese as a variety crafted by an individual who has mastered the art of cheesemaking.
Master cheesemakers use excellent-quality Wisconsin milk as a canvas for their artistic cheese creations. As a result cheese companies, retailers and restaurants capitalize on Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker status in their marketing efforts, opening new markets and opportunities for Wisconsin dairy farmers.
Marks convey quality, craftsmanship
The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker and Master’s Mark “hallmarks of excellence” are influential designations. They offer value to retail buyers, cheese mongers – merchants who specialize in cheese – and consumers because of the promised quality and craftsmanship. The Master’s Mark is a label of significant pride for the professionals who have completed the program.
“Distributors see the value, knowing that the program offers the assurance of quality and consistency,” said Terry Lensmire, retired Agropur Dairy Cooperative master cheesemaker. “The Master’s Mark is one of the things that helps drive purchase decisions because distributors know they are buying cheese that was made right. It also reflects the respect we have for Wisconsin farmers and the high-quality milk they produce.”
Carl Swartz, Kroger Our Brands category strategy manager, said, “Kroger is proud to highlight Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers on most of our Private Selection-brand cheeses in the deli. The mark conveys the craftsmanship and high quality our customers demand, and is one of the reasons they shop in our stores.”
Ultimately the program equips Wisconsin cheesemakers with the knowledge and skills to compete in the national and international marketplace – a real opportunity to grow demand for Wisconsin dairy-farmer milk.
Visit wisconsincheese.com/masters for more information.