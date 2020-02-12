DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Max Schmidt, owner of KMAX Farms in Elma, Iowa, on Jan. 22.
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, supported by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who “take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors,” according to a news release from the group. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.
KMAX Farms is a wean-to-finish swine operation in Howard County, Iowa.
“Schmidt has demonstrated leadership by recognizing the commitment that his employees have to the farm,” the CSIF said in a news release.
“Over time, Schmidt has created a partnership for KMAX Farms that allows the employees to be involved in the business.”
The farm uses multiple practices that positively impact soil health and water quality on the land where they grow corn and soybeans. They use minimum and no-till soil management to prevent run-off. They have also added waterways and grid soil sampling to their conservation practices.
KMAX Farms uses precision and variable rate manure applications to ensure that fertilizer is applied efficiently.
Schmidt has served in various leadership positions on the county level and as the past president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Schmidt was nominated for the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award by his friend, business partner and former president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, Trent Thiele.