May growing report

The area around our house has a procession of flowers in the spring. For weeks, bluebells and tulips display their color, being replaced by wild phlox. The current show-stopper is a carpet of purple from Dame’s Rockets, a native of Italy. They were highly prized in Baroque gardens (1600-1725) and I can see why.
In our vegetable garden, much more functional than beautiful, a variety of old livestock tanks are used as planters. They divide the gardening space into three areas. Being able to nurture crops several feet off the ground is nice for our old backs plus provides protection from rabbits.
Early planted peas and potatoes have emerged from the soil and are spreading their leaves to capture the power of the sun. There is a healthy crop of volunteer lettuce, already being enjoyed for salads, growing in multiple shapes and colors. Thirteen of my five-gallon buckets (out of 14) were successful in sprouting, plus one long potato row in my garden. A friend called me with questions about growing potatoes. I felt inadequate, as I view my past success with spuds more at the amateur level, rather than one of Master Gardener.
One old livestock tank planter is home to a cherry tomato which is blooming like crazy. Tomato plants that were put in the ground earlier in the month are mostly marking time. On May 19, the soil temperature was 67 degrees, but I am sure the ground was not above the recommended 65 degrees when the tomatoes were planted weeks before. I should pay more attention next year to soil temperatures and not get in a hurry. Peppers planted nearby at the same time seem a little stronger.
Onions planted from small bulbs are thriving after being gently pushed into a layer of clean sand and watered several times. In another area, red tinged pairs of leaves are visible, indicating the old beet seed used is still viable.
For weeks, we have been enjoying fresh asparagus. The patch by our barn needs some fertilizer as evidenced by stalks thinner than a number-two pencil. It’s actually a relief that production has decreased. I have only five jars of pickled asparagus in my barrel vault fruit cellar with the “21” marking on the Kerr lid. Often by this time, 10 to 14 jars of spears are on the wooden, just cleaned, shelves. But this year, there are six jars uneaten from the previous year, so there is less motivation to process additional jars.
My rhubarb plants look very happy. Multiple harvests have been made and used. Think pie and crisp. While the stalks with the white flowers look pretty, it is recommended that they be pulled.
My new addition to my garden is labeled “Pak Choy.” It is a type of Chinese cabbage. Now, I have never used this in cooking, so an adventure awaits. I need to figure out when to harvest and how to use them in cooking. Allrecipes.com Web site, I’ll be visiting you shortly!
When I read this paragraph to Jim, he winced, as sometimes my experiments are better fed to the chickens than to him. But how is a gal gonna learn?
Love livin’ in Craig.