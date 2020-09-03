Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, packing 28 times the punch of carbon dioxide. But that sound bite doesn’t account for how each gas warms the atmosphere. Comparing potency may be valid but when we’re talking about a warming climate, we should also consider how a gas does so and not just how strong it is.
To better understand the behemoth that is global warming and how each greenhouse gas influences it, a standardized system was created. Scientists established in 1990 the Global Warming Potential, more commonly known as GWP100, as a standardized matrix that governing bodies could use to combat climate change. Carbon dioxide has a score of 1, methane is 28 and nitrous oxide is 265. In other words methane is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
While GWP100 has become a well-known and easily digestible convention used to drive global-warming policy and regulations, it has a major flaw when it comes to methane. The system measures methane’s carbon-dioxide equivalence but overlooks how methane behaves in – and warms – the atmosphere. That’s a big miss.
Carbon dioxide, the most plentiful greenhouse gas, is a long-lived climate pollutant and a stock gas. Once emitted large portions will remain and stockpile in the atmosphere for thousands of years. Such a glut of excess is too vast to be absorbed by plants and other carbon sinks. Mostly it’s on a dead-end path to climate warming.
Conversely methane is a short-lived climate pollutant, a flow gas that stays in the atmosphere for only a decade. Furthermore when it comes from livestock – as opposed to fossil-fuel production and coal mining – methane is part of the biogenic carbon cycle. It isn’t adding new carbon to the current atmospheric stock.
The biogenic carbon cycle starts when plants capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as part of photosynthesis. In large part those plants are harvested or directly consumed by livestock such as cattle. When cows belch, methane enters the atmosphere and warms at 28 times the rate of carbon dioxide – but only for 10 years. It then undergoes hydroxyl oxidation to become carbon dioxide and water vapor. The resulting carbon dioxide is recycled and returned to the atmosphere, ending methane’s warming. But there’s more to it.
As a flow gas methane is being destroyed as it’s being added. Its warming impact isn’t determined by how much is being emitted because it’s destroyed relatively quickly – but rather by how much more or less methane is being emitted through a period of time. If a herd emits the same amount of methane during 10 years, it’s contributing to warming only for the first 10 years. Afterward the amount being emitted is equal to what’s being destroyed through oxidation. At that point warming is neutral if methane emissions stay constant. If herd emissions are reduced – and dietary supplements and digesters are leading the industry in that direction – there’s a cooling effect that can offset other carbon emissions.
Armed with that knowledge, scientists at the University of Oxford are proposing an alternative to GWP100 to measure short-lived greenhouse gases – a metric called GWP*. Instead of measuring one methane pulse emission against a carbon dioxide pulse emission of the same size, it takes into account how much more or less methane is being emitted through a period of time. That more accurately describes the differences in how short-lived climate pollutants and long-lived climate pollutants warm the atmosphere.
It's an important element of climate-change conversations and yet another reason the benefits of animal agriculture are not to be taken lightly.