Across the country an average of about 6 percent of dairy heifers die between two days of age and the time they’re weaned. About another 6 percent of calves are born dead or die within the first two days after delivery; those are classified as stillbirths. The good news is calf-mortality estimates have decreased through the past 20 years. The bad news is 12 percent of calves lost before weaning is still too many.
Because the estimates are averages, the numbers inherently represent dairies that lose calves at an even greater rate. In days gone by calf losses were sometimes paid limited attention, especially if producers were more concerned about moving cows into lactation than raising healthy calves.
In recent years dairy farmers have been employing technologies that promote genetic progress. As a result the value of heifer calves is more fully appreciated – and the impact of calf death and sickness on the productivity of the future milking herd is much clearer. An increasing number of producers invest considerably more than they once did to impregnate cows, keep calves healthy and administer treatment to sick calves before they die. Each calf death translates directly into lost genetic progress, and the unrewarded expense of pregnancy and treatments. It also represents poor calf welfare.
Dairies with worse-than-average calf-mortality rates are able to decrease both the stillbirth losses and the postnatal deaths. That means good management can reduce calf losses. One of the keys to attaining reduced calf-death rates is to employ practical strategies to identify where potential management problems lie.
Manage wisely for healthy calves
Successful calf-care managers routinely utilize practices to keep calves healthy. Those include sound maternity-management and calf-delivery protocols in addition to excellent colostrum management, calf care and hygiene, and calf nutrition and housing. Prompt identification and treatment of sick calves is also key.
Another critical component for improving calf health is recording information about specific health events. Unfortunately most dairies don’t track information about calf-death losses well. Some don’t even actively monitor death losses and therefore don’t observe when things are going well – or veering off course. Many dairies record data on calf illness and death but don’t use that information to evaluate potential improvements.
The bigger problem is that even when dairies do track illness and death, the information that’s kept is often not enough to make meaningful change to improve outcomes. For example it’s common for dairy managers to categorize all calf deaths associated with diarrhea as a death related to “digestive” issues. That typically means that any calf with some degree of diarrhea is given the same treatment, though several different diseases can cause that symptom.
Similarly most calf deaths due to a notable change in the calf’s breathing are classified as “respiratory” deaths or “pneumonia,” including calves that die at two or three days of age – even though it’s rare for pneumonia to affect a calf that young.
The point is that most calf-record systems use only a few categories for cause of death although there are numerous reasons calves die. To effectively note trends, causes of illness, and systems to improve management and treatment, an accurate assessment of calf illness and death is important. There are big differences in how to appropriately prevent or treat septicemia, for example, versus a simple case of scours. The same is true in the case of treating pneumonia as opposed to post-natal respiratory problems.
To work toward a reduced calf-mortality rate, assess the current rate of calf losses. Partner with a veterinarian to improve disease recognition. Then develop an information-tracking system that effectively – and simply – portrays why calves have died. With accurate information, problematic trends will become clear and management strategies can be implemented to keep more calves healthy.