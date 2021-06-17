Measured data critical for air-quality reports

A study published May 10 in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Science” is attracting attention for its conclusion that air pollution caused by the U.S. agricultural industry is responsible annually for 17,900 air-quality-related deaths. Of those, 15,900 are listed as from food production. Of that amount, animal agriculture is purportedly responsible for 80 percent of deaths from food production – or about 12,700 per year.
The Washington Post, National Geographic and CNN were among the first major media outlets to cover the study, which uses a new model to determine the effects of farming on the production of particulate matter – commonly referred to as PM2.5. Those microscopic air pollutants are dangerous because they can infiltrate human pulmonary and circulatory systems. Particulate matter can cause asthma and bothersome coughing, as well as headaches and eye discomfort. Most worrisome are the cases of cancer, stroke and heart disease with links to particulate matter.
My colleagues and I at the University of California-Davis conducted a related study in 2014, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Our research led us to a different conclusion.
We collected data from 205 dairy workers and 45 people in a control group of vegetable-farm workers. Each participant wore a pack with air-sampling equipment designed to measure inhalants to which each was exposed. That’s a different approach than used in the aforementioned study, which drew conclusions after modeling scenarios.
Our study found dairy workers were exposed to increased concentrations of particulate matter – about twice as much – as compared to those in a vegetable-processing facility. The study also found a mild acute restriction associated with exposure to the total endotoxin concentration, though the association was reversible. No long-term statistically significant reduction in pulmonary function was observed.
Interestingly the study found dairy workers in our study fared better than their counterparts on smaller conventional dairies in colder climates. Its open-air freestall barns and more-modern equipment may have contributed to that finding.
Of all the air pollutants that come from animal agriculture, ammonia poses the most serious health concerns. Plentiful in manure and crop fertilizer, it’s toxic on its own. And it can combine with other chemicals including nitrogen, sulfur compounds and more to create hazardous secondary particulate matter small enough to infiltrate human lungs and bloodstreams – such as PM2.5.
On a positive note new research from my lab is showing great promise in the reduction of ammonia through feed additives and manure-management practices. Given what’s known and being discovered, that research has never been more important.
Like many in the science and agricultural industries, I read the new paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science with great interest. But I have a difficult time seeing past the large number of premature deaths attributed to animal agriculture. Matters of air quality are nothing to be ambivalent about, especially when discussing lives of people in vulnerable communities. But research with findings based on measured pollutants on real dairies and poultry facilities doesn’t suggest mass mortalities. Plus according to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science publication some of the worst counties are located in agriculturally rich California where most of my research is based. There’s no doubt we must conduct further work and develop solutions that ensure an excellent quality of life for those who work and live near farms.
Intellectual curiosity and scientific studies in the face of challenges have resulted in amazing advances and solutions. Bravo to all those who continue to work for them.
Frank Mitloehner is a professor in the Department of Animal Science at the University of California-Davis and an air-quality specialist with University of California-Extension. Email fmmitloehner@ucdavis.edu to reach him.