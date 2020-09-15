Have you been receiving an increasingly large amount of Medicare mail lately?
Are you getting phone calls or invitations to informational meetings hosted by insurance companies? Or maybe there’s a speaker scheduled at your local senior center regarding Medicare insurance options. Whatever the scenario, you are either becoming eligible for Medicare or you might already be on it and it’s getting close to the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period. That makes you a target for anyone selling Medicare associated coverage.
Don’t just throw up your hands in confusion and frustration! You are welcome to attend any of these meetings, but don’t sign up for anything until you visit with someone who has absolutely nothing to gain from the Medicare plan you are considering.
The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIP) provides unbiased information from the Nebraska Department of Insurance. SHIP counselors provide this information to individuals becoming eligible for Medicare and for those already on it who need to compare their drug plan coverage each year.
A free Medicare Basics Program will be held Thursday, September 24. It will be held in Fremont at the Nebraska Extension Office in Dodge County at 1206 West 23rd Street beginning at 7:00 p.m. Mary Loftis, Nebraska Extension Associate and Nebraska SHIP Counselor will be conducting the program. All social distancing requirements will be observed including wearing masks.
Please register by calling the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 so enough materials are available. There will be a limit of 40 at this meeting to accommodate social distancing. Everyone from every community is welcome to attend so bring a new to Medicare friend with you!