Meet dairy-show judges

International Ayrshire Show – official judge is Chad RyanChad Ryan resides in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin with his wife, Amy, and sons, Dylan, and Cameron. There he assists with the day-to-day operations of Ryan-Vu Holsteins, which is home to a select group of Holsteins and colored-breed heifers. Chad Ryan and his family have bred or developed 50 All-American, Junior All-American and All-Canadian nominees, six of which went on to be named All-American. They have also earned the Premier Breeder banner twice at the Wisconsin Championship Show. Along with being active on the farm, Ryan is a former member of the Wisconsin Holstein Association Board of Directors and currently serves on the World Dairy Expo’s Dairy Cattle Exhibitor Committee and the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors. He travels the country working with elite show cattle and genetic offerings at sales and shows. Ryan’s judging resume includes the International Jersey, Red and White, and Holstein Shows; the Northeast Spring National Holstein Show; the Western National Holstein, and Red and White Shows; various Midwest national shows; and the All-American Jersey, and Junior Red and White Shows.
International Ayrshire Show – associate judge is Mandi BueMandi Bue along with her husband, Eddie, manages the elite show herd of Registered Holsteins, Red and Whites, and Jerseys at Milksource Genetics of Kaukauna, Wisconsin. She also serves as the farm’s young-stock manager. During her time at Milksource she has cared for and developed several champion-caliber animals.
- Supreme Champion at World Dairy Expo and The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, Musquie Iatola Martha
- World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion Heifers Milksource Gentry Marriot-ET and Milksource Thunder-Red-ET
- World Dairy Expo Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer Milksource Taelyn-ET
Bue has bred and owned numerous All-American nominees and has partnered on several successful show animals – including the 2019 International Holstein Show Intermediate Champion, Floydholm MC Emoji-ET. She has also officiated numerous cattle shows throughout the United States, including the Illinois State Championship Show, the Minnesota Junior Holstein Championship Show, the Wisconsin State Fair All-Breeds Futurity, the Midwest Dairy Congress Jersey Show and the Wisconsin Holstein District Shows. She served as the Holstein judge in the 2022 Hoard’s Dairyman Judging Contest.
International Brown Swiss Show – official judge is Gerrit DeBruinGerrit DeBruin and his wife, Lorrie, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, own and operate Prescription Premix. It’s an independent nutrition-consulting business serving southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. For 30 years Prescription Premix has provided ration advice and formulation for about 35,000 head of dairy cattle. Gerrit DeBruin also owns a small elite herd of Brown Swiss under the Just So prefix. The farm is home to heifers and donor cows; lactating animals are housed at various Prescription Premix customer dairies.
A perennial World Dairy Expo exhibitor, Just So Farm has bred and developed numerous All-American nominees including five nominees in 2021. DeBruin has extensive judging experience serving as an official at the Southwest National Brown Swiss Show, the All-American Brown Swiss Show and multiple state Brown Swiss shows throughout the Midwest. He served as the associate judge of the 2007 Central National Brown Swiss Show. He has also served as official judge for major Brown Swiss shows in Brazil, Ecuador and Peru. For the past 25 years DeBruin has coached Wisconsin 4-H and FFA dairy-cattle-judging teams, resulting in eight state championships. DeBruin and his wife have three adult children and five grandchildren.
International Brown Swiss Show
– associate judge is Hayden HauschildtHayden Hauschildt owns and operates a Registered Holstein and Brown Swiss dairy in conjunction with his parents, Jim and Diane Hauschildt, near Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Under the Jaden prefix, Hauschildt has bred more than 40 Excellent Brown Swiss – including Jaden Legacy Dipsy Jane EX-94 4E and Jaden B Dahlia EX-94 2E. He has owned 14 All-American nominees, 12 of which were homebred, and exhibited several champions at state and national Brown Swiss Shows. Jaden Brown Swiss in 2019 earned the Premier Breeder and Exhibitor banners at the Minnesota State Fair. As a member of the University of Wisconsin-dairy judging team, Hauschildt received the coveted Dr. Dave Dickson Award for high oral reasons at the National Intercollegiate Dairy Judging Contest. Continuing his passion for evaluating cattle beyond the collegiate level, he has judged numerous county and canton Brown Swiss shows. He recently served as associate judge of the 2020 Illinois State Brown Swiss Show. He currently serves as vice-president of the Wisconsin Brown Swiss Association.
International Guernsey Show – official judge is Phillip ToppPhillip Topp of Botkins, Ohio, owns a small herd of 40 registered cows consisting of a variety of breeds. He also owns a fabricating-maintenance business, specializing in stainless steel tig welding. Active in show rings across the country, he’s exhibited many champions at the Ohio State Fair, the North American International Livestock Exposition and at World Dairy Expo – including the 1999 Grand Champion of the International Brown Swiss Show. He was awarded in 2016 the Ohio Young Breeder Award. He served as the official judge of the 2019 International Ayrshire Show and associate judge for the 2021 International Brown Swiss Show and the 2016 International Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo. He has judged in 25 different U.S. states and internationally at the Peru International Brown Swiss Show. Topp and his wife, Carrie, have three children – Aubree, Aiden and Alaina.
International Guernsey Show – associate judge is Tim AbbotTim Abbott, along with wife, Sharyn, of Enosburg, Vermont, own and operate Borderview Genetics and are partners in Alliance Dairy Sales. Together they own 100 head of elite Registered Holsteins and Jerseys. They produce 700 embryos annually for sale and implanting. Tim Abbott has owned or co-owned grand-champion animals at World Dairy Expo, the All-American Jersey Show and The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. He bred or co-bred in 2021 six Holstein All-American nominees. He has worked with and owned multiple “household name” cows including Rosiers Blexy Goldwyn, Oakfield Solom Footloose-ET, Robrook Goldwyn Cameron, Butz-Butler Gold Barbara-ET and Dubeau Dundee Hezbollah.
A familiar face in the sales box, Abbott manages and co-manages cattle sales throughout North America while often reading pedigrees for additional sales not under his management. Abbott spent 20 years in the artificial-insemination industry serving as a sire analyst and business manager; he’s the former owner of St. Jacobs ABC.
With a judging resume both North America and internationally, Abbott has judged multiple state and national Holstein, and Red and White shows. He was the associate judge for the Red and White show at the 2006 World Dairy Expo and is a three-time judge at Australia’s International Dairy Week. He was named in 2014 the 16th Honorary Member of the Klussendorf Association. The Abbotts have two daughters, Chelsea and Caitlyn.
International Holstein Show – official judge is Pierre BouletPierre Boulet lives in Montmagny, Québec, Canada, with his wife, Katie Coates; they own Ferme Pierre Boulet. Operating under the Pierstein prefix, the farm consists of 400 Registered Holsteins, Jerseys, Ayrshires and Brown Swiss. The milking herd maintains a rolling herd average of more than 22,000 pounds of milk and includes 29 Excellent cows – of which 16 are multiple E – and 75 Very Good cows. Ferme Pierre Boulet has bred 200 Excellent cows; it’s the only herd in Canada to have two animals classify Excellent 97 on the same day. Some herd favorites include Thrulane James Rose – the 2008 World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion and two-time Supreme Champion at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair – along with MS Goldwyn Alana and Loyalyn Goldwyn June. Boulet’s herd is an eight-time Premier Exhibitor recipient at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and a Premier Breeder-banner winner at both World Dairy Expo and The Royal.
Boulet has judged several state, provincial and national shows throughout North America, including the International Red and White Show at World Dairy Expo, the Jersey and Holstein Shows at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, the Quebec Spring Holstein Show and the California State Holstein Show. He’s also officiated at Australia’s International Dairy Week and the Agroexpo in Bogotá, Colombia. Boulet has five children – Carole-Anne, Sarah-Maude, Charles, Madison and Katrina.
International Holstein Show – associate judge is Richard LandryRichard Landry lives in Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Québec, Canada, with his wife, Nathalie Rousseau, and three children – Felix, Julien and Corine. Landry works for CIAQ/Semex in sales and has spent several years traveling the world as a professional dairy-cattle fitter. He’s prepared elite show cattle in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Switzerland, Italy and France. Most notably he prepared Thrulane James Rose as she earned her Supreme Champion titles at both World Dairy Expo and The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair for Pierre Boulet. Landry has an extensive judging resume, officiating numerous provincial, state and national shows – including the Jersey and Ayrshire shows at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, the International Brown Swiss Show, the Holstein Canada National Convention Show, the Quebec International Holstein Show, the Supreme Quebec Brown Swiss and Ayrshire shows, and the Quebec Spring Jersey and Brown Swiss shows. He served as the associate judge for the 2021 World Dairy Expo’s International Red & White Show and official judge of Canada’s 2021 National Jersey Show. Landry has also judged shows in Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium and France.
International Jersey Show – official judge is Keith ToppKeith Topp resides in Botkins, Ohio, where he grew up on Topp-View Farms with his mother and father, Marylou and Don Topp, and brothers Eric and Phillip. Keith Topp now owns and operates On Topp Genetics with his wife, Kindra, and two children, Keaton and Kinley. He’s had great success in the World Dairy Expo’s show ring, including exhibiting the 1999 Grand Champion and 2005 Reserve Grand Champion Brown Swiss as well as the 2013 Junior Champion Brown Swiss and Milking Shorthorn, and the 2012 Reserve Junior Champion Ayrshire. He’s bred and owned numerous All-Americans and Reserve All-Americans spanning five different breeds and champions at the North American International Livestock Exposition as well as at state and local shows. His accomplishments within the Brown Swiss breed earned him the 2010 National Young Breeder Award from the National Brown Swiss Association. He’s had a passion for judging since high school. He’s officiated at four breed shows at World Dairy Expo, as well as at the All American Jersey Show and the Jersey Jug Futurity.
International Jersey Show – associate judge is Ryan KrohlowRyan Krohlow and his wife, Haley, own and operate HammerTime Holsteins near Poynette, Wisconsin. The 40-acre farm is home to a small herd of select Registered Holstein show heifers that has yielded multiple All-American nominations during the past 10 years. This year Ryan Krohlow launched HammerTime Auctions, an auction service specializing in elite registered-dairy-cattle offerings. For the past three years he has worked as a hoof trimmer while simultaneously working as a professional dairy-cattle fitter, which he’s done for the past 20 years. During his time fitting cattle throughout North America he’s prepared 17 World Dairy Expo grand champions and nine grand champions at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. He’s prepared cattle in England, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and Mexico.
No stranger to the center of the ring, Krohlow has officiated several shows throughout the United States – including serving as the associate judge of the 2017 International Junior Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo. Additionally he’s judged the Southern National Holstein and Jersey shows, the Midwest Fall National Red and White Show, the All-American Red and White Show and the Maryland State Fair Holstein Show as well as the California, Iowa and Illinois state Holstein shows. The couple has four children – Callie, Conway, Cooper and Case.
International Milking Shorthorn Show – official judge is Joe SparrowJoe Sparrow of Worthville, Kentucky, is a dairy nutritionist for CPC Commodities. He’s also a co-owner of Fairdale Farms with his brothers Ben and Kirby, and father, Richard. Joe Sparrow is a member of the Kentucky Brown Swiss Association and the National Brown Swiss Association. Fairdale Farms is home to 40 Brown Swiss cows housed in a compost-pack barn; it’s been named the best energy-corrected-milk herd for milk production in Kentucky the past two years. The herd has produced a World Dairy Expo Intermediate Champion and a North American International Livestock Exposition Supreme Champion. Fairdale Farms has owned more than 50 All-American nominees.
Sparrow served as the associate judge of the 2013 International Brown Swiss Show and official judge of the 2019 International Brown Swiss Show. He’s also officiated the Eastern and Northeastern National Brown Swiss shows, the Dominican Republic National Show, the All American Junior Jersey Show and multiple state fairs. Sparrow and his wife, Angela, have two children – Archie and Wylie.
International Milking Shorthorn Show – associate judge is Matt FryMatt Fry and his wife, Megan, with their two children – Reid and Owen – call Chestertown, Maryland, home. In cooperation with Matt’s parents, Ed and Marian, they own and operate Fair Hill Farm, an 800-cow Certified Organic Holstein dairy. The farm focuses on sustainability and diversified organic agriculture on Maryland’s eastern shore. Their efforts to reduce surface-water contamination and implement other sustainable practices earned the farm in 2019 the honorable mention award in environmental stewardship from the American Dairy Association Northeast. Matt Fry is active in local and regional agricultural organizations – the Board of Directors for the Maryland Holstein Association, the Maryland Dairy Industry Association, the Maryland Soil Health Commission and the Organic Trade Association Dairy Council.
Fry has judged several state and district shows including the Delaware State Fair, the Maryland State Fair, the Maryland State Ayrshire and Brown Swiss shows, and multiple Maryland district Holstein Shows.
International Red and White Show – official judge is Pat LundyPat Lundy resides near Granville, New York, with wife, Sayde, and son, Henry. He’s part owner of Luncrest Farm, a 400-cow Registered Holstein farm focusing on breeding long-lasting profitable cattle. The farm has bred or owned six All-American or All-Canadian nominees as well as numerous All-New York recipients. Before returning to the farm Lundy worked as a full-time dairy-cattle fitter for eight years. During that time he had the opportunity to prepare cattle for shows and sales in 10 different countries, and was part-owner of more than 10 All-American and All-Canadian nominees. He served as the 2019 International Red and White Show associate judge and officiated the 2020 North American Open Red and White Show, as well as several additional state and regional shows.
International Red and White Show – associate judge is Gary JonesGary Jones of Gorey in County Wexford, Ireland, was raised on his family’s 50-cow dairy – Hallow Farm in southeast Ireland. Jones and wife, Izzy, along with their children – Ted, Rory and Ella – currently operate their own farm consisting of Holstein heifers. Under the Jones prefix the couple strives to breed balanced cattle with elite marketable pedigrees. Gary Jones has owned, bred and marketed numerous European national champions – including Sunnibelle Dempsey Espirit, 2019 and 2020 Swiss Expo Grand Champion; Jomagro Goldwyn Jasmine, 2018 Italian National Champion; Hallow Atwood Twizzle, 2016 Italian National Champion; and Knowlesmere Goldwyn Abrakaboom, 2016 United Kingdom National Champion. In addition to the family’s own small herd, he also manages a 500-cow dairy.
Jones was a full-time fitter for 12 years, preparing several grand and junior champions across 20 different countries worldwide. He’s a member of judging panels in Ireland, the United States and Europe. He’s officiated at shows throughout Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium and New Zealand.
International Junior Holstein Show – official judge is Pat ConroyPat Conroy of Angola, Indiana, with his wife, Jeannie, have two children – Kaiden and Zailey. He currently markets commercial dairy cattle, both domestically and internationally, and is co-owner of Genesis Genetics Mexico. Pat Conroy owns about 60 head of registered dairy cattle scattered around the globe. He has owned or sold numerous All-American and All-Canadian nominees, of which 19 have earned the title of champion, reserve champion or honorable mention at World Dairy Expo or The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. In his career he’s owned or sold six cows nominated for Holstein International’s All-World title.
Conroy has judged shows in 20 different countries, most notably the 2018 International Jersey Show, the 2016 International Holstein Show, the 2015 International Red and White Show, the 2013 International Junior Holstein Show, the European National Show in Italy, Switzerland’s Swiss Expo, Le Supreme Laitier in Canada, the Holland Holstein Show, the Agroleite in Brazil and Japan’s Hokkaido Winter Fair.
International Junior Holstein Show – associate judge is Callum McKinvenCallum McKinven co-owns and operates Lookout Holsteins and Jerseys with his wife, Katherine, and three daughters – Tara, Brooke and Alana – near Canton de Hatley, Québec, Canada. The 35-cow milking herd at Lookout consists of a combination of Holsteins, Jerseys and Brown Swiss who have garnered numerous
All-American and All-Canadian awards. As a prominent dairy producer and showman, Callum McKinven has been recognized with both the A.C. “Whitie” Thomson Memorial Award at World Dairy Expo and the Curtis Clark Award at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. This year is McKinven’s 13th appearance as a World Dairy Expo judge since beginning his judging career 34 years ago. During those three decades he’s judged in 31 countries around the world – including at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, the TD Canadian 4-H Dairy Classic, the Hokkaido National Show, the South African National Show and two World Holstein Conference shows.