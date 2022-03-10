Meet Nexus-stage finalists

From a broad assortment of candidates a qualified selection committee has chosen five companies to present their innovative products at the PDPW Business Conference. Each finalist will have 15 minutes on stage to preview their product, idea or service. Attendees will then have five minutes to ask questions about the product or service, and its application in the dairy industry. Each finalist will present one time on each day; all sessions will be professionally moderated.
The five finalists and their innovations are summarized in alphabetical order.
360 Yield Center has a business focus in the agricultural-technology sector. A representative will describe how 360 RAIN™ delivers water and manure directly to the bases of field-crop plants. The innovation is designed to provide 100 percent field coverage, including irregularly shaped fields in which center-pivot systems aren’t optimal. The presenter will share logistics such as the rate and mode of coverage as well as details regarding coverage areas and results of test data.
BioFiltro has created a system called Biodynamic Aerobic to reduce loading of nitrogen, phosphorus, ammonia and other solids in liquid manure. Dispersing through worm beds, wood chips and crushed rock, treated water flows out; it’s ready for irrigation and-or reuse within four hours. A representative will speak to how the system can reduce storage time, formation of greenhouse gases and a lagoon’s carbon footprint, as well as increase the opportunity to generate carbon credits.
Cattle Care has created parlor-monitoring software called Milking Parlor Analytics, which uses existing security cameras on a dairy to capture video from a milking shift to spot deviations from best practices. The program can be used anywhere security cameras are positioned but it also offers a recordable method of monitoring examples of optimal practices. The presenter will discuss specific practices that are commonly monitored and how those observations can lead to fewer negative health events and greater yield.
Native Microbials has created Galaxis Frontier™, a dairy-nutrition product consisting of four native rumen microbes that Native Microbials has isolated from the healthy rumen fluid of dairy cattle. A representative will discuss the implications of incorporating the blend into a cow’s ration, as well as the impact it’s been shown to have on feed efficiency, energy-corrected milk and component yield.
Natural Prairie Dairy has created The Varcor™ system. It transforms cow manure into clean water, dry organic fertilizer and aqueous ammonia – reducing greenhouse emissions and creating a closed-loop farm system. A representative will have answers regarding the process and how it provides a natural pathogen-free fertilizer and a clean water supply. Attendees will be able to inquire about results seen since October 2020 at the Texas-based Natural Prairie Dairy that uses Varcor.
All Nexus stage finalists will present their sessions at specified times in the Maji Lounge at the Kalahari Resorts.