PDPW’s nine-member Board of Directors is elected by active PDPW dairy-farm members. Each director, who is also an active dairy producer, can serve two three-year terms. Equipped with the leadership skills and a vision to serve, PDPW board members actively shape the organization’s educational calendar, create a relevant plan of work, and serve on other industry-action committees throughout the dairy sector and beyond.
Jay Heeg, president, owns and operates Heeg Brothers Dairy LLC along with his brothers Mark and Gary Heeg. The Colby, Wisconsin, dairy has 1,100 Holstein cows, raises all its heifers, grows 2,800 acres of corn and alfalfa, and employs 20 full-time workers. Jay Heeg is the dairy manager and human-resource manager. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor’s of science degree in broad-area agriculture and a minor in animal science, he previously worked for Babson Brothers Company, the parent company of Surge milking.
Katy Schultz, vice-president, owns Tri-Fecta Farms Inc. with her siblings Kari and Nick. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in agribusiness. She was a marketing and communications professional before returning to her home farm. Now at the farm full-time, she serves as the on-farm manager for daily operations including livestock and employees – or “everything with a heartbeat,” as Schultz says it. The family’s farm has 500 cows and 2,000 acres of corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans and peas. She and her daughter live in Fox Lake, Wisconsin.
Dan Scheider, secretary, is a fifth-generation farmer who dairies in partnership with his parents, Doug and Trish Scheider. The Freeport, Illinois, family farm milks 650 cows and crops 1,200 acres of corn and alfalfa. Before returning to the farm, Dan Scheider spent three years in agricultural and business banking in north-central Wisconsin. He serves as the vice-president of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau Board and is on the county board of health. In addition he serves on the Buckeye Mutual Insurance Company board of directors. He and his wife have two school-aged children.
Janet Clark, treasurer, and her husband, Travis Clark, of Eldorado, Wisconsin, joined her family’s dairy, Vision Aire Farms LLC, in 2010 as employees. Her parents, Roger and Sandy Grade, are now transitioning ownership to the younger couple along with her brother David Grade. Janet Clark manages the financials and calves. The dairy consists of 140 registered milking Holsteins and 1,000 acres of owned and rented land. Vision Aire also does custom baling and harvesting for neighboring farms. The farm was awarded in 2015 and 2016 the National Milk Quality award from Hoard’s Dairyman. Clark received her bachelor’s degree in agri-business management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She has served in many committee-member and leadership positions.
Andy Buttles of Lancaster, Wisconsin, owns and manages Stone-Front Farm with his wife, Lyn Buttles. The Buttles family traces its dairy-farming legacy back to the 1850s; Stone-Front has been an all-registered herd since 1913. The dairy is currently home to 1,250 cows and employs 25 team members. Andy Buttles is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in dairy science. Lyn Buttles obtained her undergraduate degree at Pennsylvania State University and earned a master’s degree in dairy nutrition from UW-Madison. The couple has two school-aged daughters.
Ken Feltz owns and operates Feltz Family Farms Inc. and Feltz’s Dairy Store Inc. with his wife, Jackie Feltz and their family. Just outside Stevens Point, Wisconsin, their dairy consists of 570 cows that are milked in a double-12 parallel parlor with an additional 110 cows milked with two robots. The robotic barn is attached to the retail store where cheese, milk, ice cream, meat, chocolates and many other products are sold. The family operation employs 16 full-time people for work at the farm and dairy store. The Feltz family received in 2015 the Master Agriculturist award; in 2014 they co-hosted Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. They’ve twice hosted Portage County’s June Dairy Breakfast.
John Haag owns and operates Haag Dairy LLC, near Dane, Wisconsin, with his son, Josh Haag. A 150-cow operation, Haag Dairy raises all its replacements and annually sells about 50 cows to other farmers for replacements. In August 2018 they began using two DeLaval robots in the milking routine. In 2011 they hosted the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm. Since then John Haag has been involved with the Dane County Promotion Committee, serving as a director-at-large for the past four years. He’s also been a Lodi FFA alumni president for 12 years and an East Central Select Sires delegate for seven years.
Corey Hodorff is part of a fourth generation to own and operate his family’s century farm with his wife, Tammy Hodorff, brother Clint Hodorff, and parents, Doug and Linda Hodorff. They milk 1,000 cows and crop 1,200 acres at Second Look Holsteins LLC near Eden, Wisconsin. In addition to the dairy entity, the family business structure also includes Peniel Acres Ltd. as well as Hodorff Seeds and Agronomy. On the farm Corey Hodorff oversees team members and the management of dairy operations. He has served as a 4-H leader, a Fond du Lac County dairy-committee member, a Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein adviser and a Fond du Lac County Holstein Association director.
Steven Orth is co-owner of his family farm, Orthland Dairy Farm LLC, which includes his mother, Maxine Orth, and brother Joel Orth. The Cleveland, Wisconsin, farm consists of 1,030 cows, operates 1,900 acres of land, and is supported by 15 team members. Following the passing of his father after a farm accident, Steven Orth became general manager of the farm at age 18. He has focused his efforts on improving animal well-being, people development and profitability.
Advisers to the PDPW Board add another layer of vision and counsel to the organization. All with backgrounds rich in dairy experience and interaction, the 2019-2020 PDPW Board Advisers hail from a variety of locations and work backgrounds.
Jim Barmore, a Wisconsin native, in 2003 started Five-Star Dairy Consulting and in 2009 was a founding partner of GPS Dairy Consulting LLC. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in dairy nutrition from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He specializes in areas of forage management, dairy operational efficiency, herd-performance monitoring, facility and barn design, and dairy-expansion planning. He’s involved in strategic planning, performance coaching, executive leadership and people development for dairy owners and managers. He’s a member of the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists, the American Dairy Science Association and the Dairy Business Association. He and his family reside in Verona, Wisconsin.
Paul Fricke was raised on his family’s row-crop and dairy farm located near Papillion, Nebraska, where his family still farms. Fricke earned a bachelor’s in animal science in 1988 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master’s in 1992 and his doctorate in 1996 in reproductive physiology at North Dakota State University. In 1996 he became a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Dairy Science as well as the Department of Animal Health and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1998 he joined the faculty in the Department of Dairy Science at UW-Madison and was promoted to professor in 2009. His current position includes 70 percent UW-Division of Extension and 30 percent research appointments in dairy-cattle reproduction. Fricke’s research program focuses on understanding the biology underlying the many reproductive problems presented by modern dairy cattle.
Kurt Petik was raised on an 800-head beef-cattle ranch in western South Dakota, which his family still operates. He earned bachelor’s degrees in agricultural economics and agricultural business from South Dakota State University. His agricultural-banking career began in 1997 as a loan officer in Rock Valley, Iowa. The Petik family in 2003 moved to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, where they currently reside. He in 2013 joined Rabo AgriFinance as a senior relationship manager and opened the company’s office in Madison, Wisconsin. Away from farms and the office, he and his wife are active members of Hope Lutheran Church, enjoy attending their two daughters’ music and athletic events, and cheer on their son in the UW-Madison marching band.
Andrew Skwor serves as the agricultural-services team leader at the Baraboo, Wisconsin, office of MSA Professional Services Inc. It’s a multi-disciplinary engineering, architectural and planning consulting firm. He’s a professional engineer licensed in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin as well as a Certified Professional of Erosion and Sediment Control – experienced in erosion-control planning, design, implementation and inspection. His work spans the arenas of project and construction management, farmstead planning, livestock siting, permitting for the Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, and design of manure processing, transfer and storage facilities. He holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering and environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He and his family reside in La Valle, Wisconsin.