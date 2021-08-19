Meetings invite shared discussion

Attend one or more of the upcoming Agricultural Community Engagement® (ACE) twilight meetings for shared discussions on important issues such as water, community development, resource management, changes in agricultural and rural communities, road and transportation and other critical subjects. Each meeting will kick off with a farm tour at 6 p.m. and will be followed by ice cream and an open discussion. This event will conclude at 8:30 p.m.
Co-hosted by the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Wisconsin Towns Association and PDPW, the meetings are open to the public. Call PDPW at 800-947-7379 or email mail@pdpw.org for additional information.
Join local community leaders, local elected officials, educators and dairy farmers to learn together at one of the following dairies.
- Monday, Aug. 23, Nehls Brothers Farm Ltd., N5326 South Grove Road, Juneau, WI -- Dodge County
- Tuesday, Aug. 24, Winch's Pine Grove Farms, 12676 Brown School Road, Fennimore, WI -- Grant County
- Wednesday, Aug. 25, Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm, 216578 Esker Road, Hatley, WI -- Marathon County
- Thursday, Aug. 26, Minglewood Inc., 60 105th St., Deer Park, WI -- Polk County