The U.S. dairy industry is the world’s largest industry and it fulfills the nutritional needs of countless people, standing as a model of efficiency. And based on research at places such as the University of California-Davis and the University of Oxford, it’s also well on its way to helping us take a giant step in solving the climate-change problem.
At a time when carbon neutrality is as elusive as it is necessary, the dairy industry has the potential to become climate neutral without limiting production. “Climate neutral” defines the point at which the industry is no longer contributing warming to climate change.
Believe it or not the secret lies in methane, a powerful greenhouse gas and among the chief reasons animal agriculture is so often maligned. Contrary to popular belief methane from cows and other ruminants is not destroying the climate. In fact unlike carbon dioxide – the most plentiful of the greenhouse gases – methane from cows is part of a natural cycle in which it’s broken down, recycled and available to be reused.
Called the biogenic carbon cycle, it’s a natural process. Plants capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store the carbon as carbohydrates, which cows eat and release as methane. After about 12 years that methane is eventually broken down back into carbon dioxide and returned to the atmosphere. That means as methane is being added to the atmosphere, it’s being destroyed. And if sources stay constant – herd size staying the same for example – after 12 years what’s being emitted will almost equal what’s being broken down in the atmosphere. In that way the atmospheric warming levels out in about a dozen years.
If methane increases there’s significant warming. That must be avoided. But if methane emissions decrease enough there’s a cooling effect. That’s because more methane is being destroyed in the atmosphere than is being emitted, which can offset emissions from other sources.
At least where U.S. dairy cows are concerned, it’s been happening for decades. Animal herds are at a historic low in the United States. There were 25 million dairy cows in 1950; there are 9 million presently. Just as important, today’s herd produces 60 percent more milk than its ancestors did.
That’s not to say producers need to reduce herd sizes. As a matter of fact the California dairy industry is showing it’s not necessary. Methane emissions on farms have decreased by 25 percent since 2015 through digesters and alternative manure management. And work continues on feed additives and other means of cutting methane emissions. If the California dairy industry continues on that path, the state will be climate-neutral by 2030 if not sooner. Visit clear.ucdavis.edu for more information.
And yet, despite the good-news story the dairy industry has to tell, climate change is as big a threat as ever. Methane from sources other than animal agriculture is increasing in the atmosphere. Clearly we need to work together to find solutions.
And just as clearly dairy farmers are leading the way.