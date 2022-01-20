Methods aid in selecting silage-corn hybrids

What’s laid before cows in a total mixed ration comes from a multitude of sources. Forages are a major component, of which corn silage may be the ingredient in greatest proportion – perhaps 30 pounds of dry matter and almost 50 percent of the ration. Even small differences in key nutritional components of corn silage can affect dry-matter intake, milk production and milk components. That impacts income compared to feed cost directly and significantly.
Fiber-digestibility differences may exist between hybrid types. In comparing brown-midrib hybrids to non-brown-midrib varieties, the former can contain 8 to 15 points more neutral-detergent-fiber digestibility at 30 hours. And that’s for hybrids grown in the same environment in the same year. Data shows brown-midrib hybrids offer better digestibility.
Also having substantial impact on income compared to feed cost is starch quantity and quality, as well as dry matter and particle size. Starch digestion of the grain, or kernel, portion of corn silage is affected by maturity, particle size, fermentation and genetics.
A novel examination of genetic differences was undertaken and reported in 2020 at the American Dairy Science Association annual meeting. It was conducted by Nicole Schlau and Dave Taysom at Dairyland Labs in Arcadia, Wisconsin, with Dave Mertens at Mertens Innovation and Research in Belleville, Wisconsin. It was titled “In vitro gas production detected differences among corn hybrids at silage maturities.” Visit youtu.be/BHr1TPTHV2c to see the presentation.
Three similar-maturity hybrids – floury-2, brown midrib and standard-silage non-brown midrib – were collected within local environments in the Midwest and the eastern United States. Dry-matter contents of the hybrids were similar. The floury-2 gene is a naturally occurring genetic mutation that produces soft endosperm with irregularly shaped protein bodies and greater lysine content.
For the study the mean dry-matter percentages for the whole-plant harvest of the hybrid types were
- floury-2, 33.4 percent;
- brown midrib, 34.2 percent; and
- standard-silage non-brown midrib, 34.6 percent.
Grinding to a very-fine size makes it difficult to determine differences between hybrids. For the study, particle size of the kernels was set to a standard to measure the difference. Kernels were quartered to expose the starch consistently between samples, which somewhat assimilates kernels that have been processed by a forage-harvester kernel processer. Only the kernels were studied. They were tested unfermented because the fermentation process leads to increased starch digestibility.
The study showed no advantage from any grind-size difference. Maturity at harvest, particle size and fermentation were similar for the three hybrids. Therefore researchers looked at gas production to gain a better understanding of the hybrids’ starch-digestibility differences. That metric was chosen because gas production is an indirect measurement of digestibility; microbes produce gas as they digest feed.
The in-vitro gas production of the hybrids was significantly greater in the floury-2 hybrid compared to the brown midrib and standard-silage non-brown midrib at nine through 24 hours. That parallels an excellent-producing cow’s key rumen-fermentation time. Researchers also concluded that floury-2 kernels had the shortest lag time and the fastest rate of gas production. The gas production was significantly increased at the time points listed in the graph.
The early-time-point gas-production difference is consistent with plant-biology work that showed floury-2 as a soft-starch type of endosperm with a reduced level of prolamin, or zein, proteins – and a physiologically more-disorganized protein matrix containing misshapen protein bodies. Those are indications of potential for greater starch availability compared to non-floury-2 hybrids, where starch may be more fully encapsulated, especially early in fermentation. Kernel processing may also be enhanced due to the greater fragility of the kernel, giving an advantage in starch digestibility.
The in-vitro gas fermentation studied through time, zero to 120 hours, showed differences that have relevance toward better understanding by isolating the starch nutrient of corn silage. Researchers concluded it’s possible to determine differences between hybrids when particle size and maturity are similar, and fermentation is not a factor.
Continued silage-corn-hybrid starch-digestibility work is being undertaken to better evaluate and use information from the laboratory to the ration. That data will likely aid producers and nutritionists in meeting the challenges inherent in feeding excellent-producing dairy cows in an inflated-cost feed environment.
John N. Anderson is a silage technical leader with Brevant Seeds, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email john.anderson@brevant.com for more details regarding the study “In vitro gas production detected differences among corn hybrids at silage maturities.”