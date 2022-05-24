2022 Grazing Schools teach cost-saving practices

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Producers can ease the burden of rising fertilizer prices by making good use of “free fertilizer” on pastures through management-intensive grazing.
“When cattle rotate through small paddocks, they distribute their manure. This manure is ‘free fertilizer,’” John Lory, University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist, said in a news release. “Cattle can cover a field with free fertilizer in three years when they rotate through paddocks. In standard grazing, it takes 27 years to cover a field.”
Management-intensive grazing has other benefits, both economic and environmental.
In cooperation with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, MU is holding three-day grazing schools at locations across the state from now through early October.
“The schools teach the basics of soil science, forage growth, animal nutrition and economics,” said Craig Roberts, University of Missouri Extension forage crops researcher. “They also teach the practical things, such as pasture layout, fencing and watering, and how to put it all together in a grazing system.”
People are also reading…
“The impact from the practices taught at the grazing schools is $125 million in new money to the state economy each year,” said Roberts.
That’s based on a 2018 economic analysis by MU Extension’s Joe Horner, Ryan Milhollin and Hannah McClure. Additional net returns for cattle producers ranged from $40-60 per acre.
Find a grazing school near you at bit.ly/MoGrazingSchools
2022.