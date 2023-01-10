2023 Foundation Heifer Award Winner named

K
ali Nickell, daughter of Kevin and Stefanie Nickell, of Gravity, Iowa has recently been announced as the 2023 recipient of the Iowa Foundation Heifer Award. As an award winner, she received three purebred Red Angus bred heifers which were purchased from Garth and Nancy Griffin’s Red Angus herd located at New Hampton, Iowa. The foundation heifers of the breed of the winner’s choice are awarded each year by Iowa Beef Breeds Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation. At the end of five years, Kali will be expected to repay $6,000 to help with funding to keep the program moving into the future. The program is in year thirteen and was developed to help youth establish purebred seedstock herds of their own.
People are also reading…
Kali is a seventh-grade student at Bedford Community School in Bedford where she is currently involved in volleyball. She is in her 4th year as a member of the Washington Winners 4-H Club and has been involved in a number of community service projects.
In addition, she is a member of the Iowa Junior Red Angus Association and the National Junior Red Angus Association. She shares her family’s love of the Red Angus breed and has shown not only at her local county fair, but also at the Iowa State Fair, Iowa Beef Expo, Iowa Red Angus Field Days and National Junior Red Angus shows. She participated in national Junior contests such as: livestock judging, photography, herdsman quiz, and ID contest and has encouraged others to do the same.
She will be honored at the Iowa Red Angus Association Banquet to be held Feb. 11 during the Iowa Beef Expo and at the IJBBA Year End Awards held on Feb. 17, 2023 in the Pavilion at the Iowa State Fair Grounds.