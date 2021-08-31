25 Iowa beef producers receive Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award

On Aug. 18, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon honored 89 farm families at the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award ceremony. Of those recognized, 25 are Iowa Cattlemen’s Association members. Among those recognized:
Adam and Kristine Binder, of Greenville, IA, raise crops and cattle in Clay and Palo Alto Counties. Adam, a third generation farmer, utilizes no-till and strip-till practices. He converted flood prone cropland into pasture to cut soil losses and now utilizes it for grazing. Adam and his wife, Kristine, strive to reduce erosion and keep the soil in place.
Bruce Carney, of Carney Family Farms, raises cow/calf pairs and stocker cattle in Story and Polk Counties. Carney Family Farms uses a holistic management approach to select adaptive grazing practices. Cattle are moved to new paddocks frequently, at a high stock density of ½ million pounds per acre. Bruce utilizes regenerative agricultural practices to address erosion and enhance water quality and soil, plant, animal, human and overall farm health.
Dan Dietz, of Nashua, IA, cares for 600 to 800 head of feeder cattle annually. Dan and his son, Drew, are conservation minded in their whole farming operation. The duo was recognized for their unending contributions to the land and willingness to think outside of the box when it comes to making conservation practices work on their farming operation.
Sam Kvidera, of Dysart, IA, raises crops and livestock in Tama County. He continues his family’s legacy of stewardship by implementing cover crops, building a windbreak, incorporating livestock manure on farm ground and utilizing a roofed feedlot.
Tim and Ethel Sieren, of Green Iron Farms, raise corn and soybeans, as well as cattle and hogs. Although small in size, their cow herd plays an important role in obtaining conservation goals. Green Iron Farms, near Keota, let its cows graze cover crops and fields in the fall. Tim and Ethel want to preserve the land for future generations, while enjoying the benefits of increased soil biology, and reduced fertilizer and chemical inputs.
David Trevitt, of Mediapolis, IA, raises crops and cattle in Des Moines County. He is the second generation on the farm, and strives to preserve soil structures and cut back on fixed expenses. David feels his farm is “rough ground” and needs to be covered in an effort to build up soil. He manages grazing to complement these efforts.
Other ICA members commended for their on-farm efforts: Blough Dairy - Richard, Sue, Josh and Rachel Blough, of Black Hawk County, Greenfield Farms - Tim Couser, of Story County, Kirk and Diane Den Herder, of Sioux County, Larry and Kim Deppe Farm, of Jackson County, Ra Ra Farms - Ralph and Becky Dorale, of Crawford County, Eivins Evergreen Pond Farm - Marvin and Lillian Elvins, of Madison County, Patricia Koller, of Lee County, Glenn and Michelle Kreuder, of Decatur County, Lance and Heidi Lillibridge, of Benton County, Mark, William, and Jerome Loutsch, Monck Farms Inc., of Jones County, Art Moss and Sons - Craig and Hayley Moss, Arlan and Ruth Moss, of Sioux County, E A Price Farms, of Pocahontas County, Greg and Aimee Shepherd, of Henry County, Phil Short, of Buchanan County, Adam, Lindsay, Clara, Culee and Cannon Smith, of Davis County, Van Horn Farms, of Carroll County, Kelley and Jennifer Vorthmann, of Pottawattamie County, Larry Winkelpleck, of Tama County, and Jon Winkelpleck, of Tama County