50th Annual Cornbelt Cow-Calf Conference scheduled for Jan. 22

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The 50th anniversary of the Cornbelt Cow-Calf Conference has been set for Jan. 22 at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Iowa State University Extension beef program specialist Patrick Wall said in a news release that this year’s conference will be a celebration, while offering the usual educational focus on topics relevant to Iowa’s beef industry.
The conference will again offer free admission and be preceded by the KIIC Farm Show Friday afternoon. The 2022 program targets a variety of topics designed to help producers of all ages and production goals. The keynote speaker will be Rob Sharkey, better known as “The Shark Farmer” on RFD-TV.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. The official welcome is at 9 a.m., followed by three general sessions, then lunch and exhibit viewing. The afternoon general session begins at 1 p.m. with the supply chain panel; break-out sessions begin at 2:15 p.m. with two repeating time blocks with four choices.
No preregistration is necessary. Additional information available at www.cornbeltcowcalf.com.