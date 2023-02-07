Orlando Battista, a prolific Canadian scientist once said, “An error doesn’t become a mistake until you refuse to correct it.” When breeding cattle, even our small errors can last for years. Assume a sire is used for four years and his daughters (and granddaughters) are retained for replacements, his genetics will easily continue into the next decade, and will likely remain in the calf crop for more than 25 years.
Why then do so many people approach bull buying, year after year, with the frugality of Ebenezer Scrooge? I regularly see social media ads of those trying to sell bulls that do not look to have what it takes to be a steer, let alone a herd sire. Then, I scroll to see the comments, “Where are you located?”; “How much?” Every single time it makes me cringe, because I know that someone is about to make a 25 year mistake.
I understand that buying a bull can be a significant cash outlay. But think about how important that decision is in the overall profitability (or lack thereof) of a herd or even a herd with just a few cows. Bull evaluation programs, such as the MCA/MSU Bull Evalution Program, create value by doing much more than testing which bulls grow fast (Table 1).
An evaluated bull will likely cost a bit more than the bull from a friend of a friend. But think about value in this example context. Let’s say a producer has 25 cows and one bull. On average, four calves are lost before weaning for various reasons, so the producer sells or retains 21 calves each year. The calves weigh 500 pounds on average at weaning and are worth an average of $1.50 per pound. Conservatively, the opportunity cost of replacement heifers is the same $1.50 per pound. The bull is used for four breeding seasons.
In this example, the bull is responsible for 4 years × 21 calves × 500 lb × $1.50 × = $63,000 in direct sales, as well as influencing quality and sale price for years to come. Now, what if the producer bought a bull that was 5%, 10% or 25% better?
You can do the easy math. His value would be thousands more. There is almost no such thing as saving money on a bull, which highlights that a poor bull is costing, rather than making, money. Granted there are many reputable breeders that sell a great product. There are also those who cut corners and pass the risk on to the buyer (e.g. provide a breeding guarantee, but do not conduct a BSE; run genomics, but do not ultrasound; develop bulls together, but do not test them for gain). Based on where we are in the current cattle cycle, it would be an excellent year to trade in a breeding mistake bull for one that will capitalize on the next five years of projected higher market prices.
A quality bull can make a big difference in your herd and in the check you receive at sale time. This year, do not make another error, or worse yet, compound it into a 25-year breeding mistake. Before the breeding season, review your cow herd, develop goals for improvement, and then select a bull(s) that will propel your herd forward toward those goals!