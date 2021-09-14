 Skip to main content
Beef checkoff launches MBA NextGen

The Masters of Beef Advocacy program managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, has launched updated advocacy training modules for those looking to promote beef.

MBA NextGen consists of five self-guided online lessons, open to everyone and at no cost to participate. Topics include the community of people involved throughout the beef lifecycle, raising  cattle on grass; the role of feedyards;  the slaughter process; and  a primer on choosing and cooking the right cuts of beef and the role of beef in a healthful diet.

Once the lessons are completed, advocates gain access to a variety of continuing education resources and are invited to join the Masters of Beef Advocacy Alumni Facebook group, a virtual community for MBA graduates to ask questions and get connected to the latest advocacy resources.

To enroll or find out more, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

