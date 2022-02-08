 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef marketing-economic update sessions scheduled

Beef marketing-economic update sessions scheduled

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension are offering a series of forums across the state that will focus on beef markets and economics. Four meetings will be held from Feb. 24 through March 2 with location details below.

Iowa State University Extension beef specialists are coordinating the forums with timely topics for beef producers including risk management, pricing and market issues, according to a university news release. Lee Schulz, ISU Extension livestock economist, will speak at each location with specific topics for each.

Meeting locations, dates and times are as follows:

  • Thursday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m. at the Scott County Extension, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Meal provided. Advance registration required by Feb. 15 for meal count. Register at 563-359-7577. Contact Denise Schwab, dschwab@iastate.edu, 319-721-9624.
  • Friday, Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. at the New Vienna Fire Station, 7271 Columbus St, New Vienna. No preregistration needed. Contact Denise Schwab, dschwab@iastate.edu, 319-721-9624.
  • Monday, Feb 28. 10 a.m. to noon Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 211 Indorf Ave., Holstein. Lunch to follow. Register by Feb. 23 by calling 712-225-6196. Contact Beth Doran, doranb@iastate.edu, 712-737-4230.
  • Wednesday, March 2, 1:30-4 p.m. Wallace Learning Center, 53020 Hitchcock Ave, Lewis. Preregistrations are requested by contacting the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132 or the East Pottawattamie County Extension Office at 712-482-6449. Contact Dan Loy, dloy@iastate.edu, 515-294-1058.

