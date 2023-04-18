LENOX, Iowa — Women involved in cattle production in four southwest counties are invited to a unique educational series in May. Boots in the Barn is a custom-designed series that provides an open atmosphere for learning and asking questions. Iowa State University extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk said this four-part course is hosted by ISU Extension and Outreach's Region 23, which comprises Adams, Taylor, Ringgold and Union counties.
"Boots in the Barn features classroom settings and hands-on opportunities," she said in a news release. "It offers a small group environment for participants to learn from instructors and from their peers as well."
The program will provide women with research-based information pertaining to cow herd management including pasture management, preparing for the breeding season, cattle health, and feedlot management. The full scope of the program’s topics each night will be tailored to the specific interests of the audience.
In addition to Lundy-Woolfolk, ISU extension speakers are agronomy specialist Aaron Saeugling and ag engineer Tony Mensing. Additional speakers include a local veterinarian and Kristi Drake from Nodaway Valley Feeders.
The program will be held on Wednesday evenings in May on 10, 17, 24, and 31, beginning with a light meal at 6 p.m. Each session runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sessions will be held primarily at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 600 W. Michigan, in Lenox, with specific topics to be addressed on-site at local farms.
Registration is $25 for all four sessions and can be paid when returning the registration form or at the door. Participants are not required to attend all four sessions. The series brochure has session-specific information and a registration form. For more information on the Boots in the Barn program or to register before May 3, contact Jenny Ernst at the Taylor County Extension Office at 712-523-2137 or jernst@iastate.edu