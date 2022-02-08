Boots in the Barn series slated in southern Iowa

ALBIA, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension will offer a unique educational opportunity for cattlewomen this spring in southern Iowa. “Boots in the Barn” is a five-part meeting series that will be hosted by Monroe County Extension at its office in Albia.
The series is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. on March 1, 15, 22, 29 and April 5.
In a news release, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Chris Clark said the program will include some interactive learning and hands-on activities.
“I hope to use somewhat of a ‘flipped classroom’ where participants receive materials to read and study at home, and the actual classroom time will be used for discussion and various interactive learning exercises,” he said.
Topics will include animal health, nutrition, animal selection and managing the birthing process. The curriculum is flexible and will be adapted to meet the interests and needs of participants.
The program is designed for females interested in cattle production, and mothers are encouraged to bring daughters to the program.
“This could be a unique mother/daughter activity where two generations can learn together,” Clark said.
An evening meal will be served at each meeting and preregistration by Feb. 22 is required. The registration fee is $25 per person and includes meals and resource manuals.
Women interested in attending should contact the Monroe County Extension Office at 641-932-5612 or by emailing Amie Koffman at akoffman@iastate.edu. For additional information contact Clark at 712-250-0070 or caclark@iastate.edu.