BQA, BQAT sessions set in east, northeast Iowa

VINTON, Iowa — Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance or Beef Quality Assurance Transportation can preregister now for in-person trainings in eastern and northeastern Iowa.
Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the sessions range from Aug. 9 to Sept. 21 and are available at no cost thanks to sponsors., according to a news release.
ISU Extension beef specialist Denise Schwab will present at all sessions.
The session list is organized chronologically with type of certification, date, time, location and preregistration information included.
Contact info for each session also is provided:
- BQAT. Aug. 8, 1-3 p.m. Dewitt, Clinton County Extension Office, 400 East 11th St. Advance registration is required and the training will be cancelled if fewer than 10 people preregister. RSVP to Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or the Benton County Extension office at 319-472-4739.
- BQAT. Aug. 9, 1-3 p.m. Fayette, Fayette County Extension Office, 218 S Main St. Advance registration is required and the training will be cancelled if fewer than 10 people preregister. RSVP to Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or the Benton County Extension office at 319-472-4739.
- BQA. Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m. Cascade, Cascade Livestock Auction, 743 IA-136. Please preregister by Aug. 5 by calling Karen Bergfeld at Cascade Livestock Auction at 563-852-3533.
- BQAT. Aug. 29, 4-6 p.m. Tama, Tama Livestock Auction, 1908 E 5th St. Advance registration is required and the training will be cancelled if fewer than 10 people preregister. RSVP to Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or the Benton County Extension office at 319-472-4739.
- BQA. Aug. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tama, Tama Livestock Auction, 1908 E 5th St. Please preregister by Aug. 22 by calling Tama Livestock Auction at 641-484-3465.
- BQA. Sept. 21, 8:30-10 a.m. Decorah, Decorah Sales Commission, 2123 Madison Rd. Please preregister by calling Decorah Sales Commission at 563-382-4203.
For those unable to attend a training, BQA and BQAT certifications are available online at www.bqa.org.
For more information about any location, contact Schwab at 319-472-4739 or dschwab@iastate.edu.