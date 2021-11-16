 Skip to main content
BQA trainings still available in 2021

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Beef packers are reminding feedlot producers to update or obtain a current Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certificate. But there are other reasons for certifying — to assure consumer confidence, to improve animal performance, and to expand international demand for U.S. beef, according to an Iowa State University Extension news release.

Iowa State Extension, the Iowa Beef Center and Iowa Beef Industry Council are offering a series of “year-end” trainings in Northwest Iowa.  

Trainings are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

  • Nov. 22, 1-3 p.m. — ISU Extension and Outreach Calhoun County office, Rockwell City. Pre-register to 712-297-8611.  
  • Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to noon — Archer Coop Grain Company, Archer. Pre-register to 712-957-5045.
  • Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to noon — ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County office, Le Mars. Pre-register to 712-546-7835.
  • Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to noon — ISU Extension and Outreach Buena Vista County office, Storm Lake. Pre-register to 712-732-5056.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required two days in advance of the training. If an in-person training cannot be attended, BQA certification may be completed online at bqa.beeflearningcenter.org/. Contact Beth Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.

