Carcass Challenge recruitment is underway

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is looking for steers to enter in the 2022 Carcass Challenge. This program is Iowa’s only statewide fed steer contest and brings together all sector’s of Iowa’s beef industry—seedstock, cow-calf, backgrounder and feedyard—as each play a key role in determining final cattle performance and carcass quality, according to an ICA news release.
The Carcass Challenge was created to showcase Iowa’s beef genetics, feedyard management and modern technology. This gives seedstock producers a chance to see how their genetics stack up against other cattle breeders across the state.
The Young Cattlemen’s Leadership Program (YCLP) class has begun recruiting steers for the 2022 program. Commitments need to be made by mid-October. In early November, the donated 650- to 750-pound steers will be delivered to Sieren Beef owned by Mitch Sieren, near Harper, Iowa, in Keokuk County. Steers will be fed in deep-bedded and slatted-floor barns for 180 to 200 days, to about 1,400 pounds.
Prizes are awarded to donors at the end of the feeding period, after carcass data is collected. Donors are rewarded for steers placing high in retail value per day on feed, average daily gain, ribeye area, marbling score and chef’s choice. The awards are presented at a banquet held the first part of June. The YCLP class gains leadership and learning through the recruitment process. Donors include individual ICA members, allied businesses, county associations, breed associations and other entities wanting to compete for the $5,000 top prize.
Money raised through this program generates additional non-dues revenue to grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education. For more information on the Carcass Challenge program, visit www.iacattlemen.org or contact Jennifer Carrico at jennifer@iacattlemen.org or 641-680-1480.