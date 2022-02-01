Caring for cattle in extreme cold

Winter has come again with sub-freezing temperatures, snow and wind.
Caring for cow herds during the winter can be challenging when it becomes bitterly cold. Cows are cold tolerant, but when the effective temperature (ambient temperature and wind chill) drops below 20°F cows start to experience cold stress. When the effective temperature drops below 0°F, cows may need some extra care.
Windbreaks can be an important strategy to offset the impact of strong winds on reducing the effective temperature. Bedding is also a good management tool to minimize the effect of cold on cattle and can be critical for neonatal calves and to protect teat ends and scrotums.
Most importantly is to provide additional nutritional energy to meet the cow’s need to generate heat to maintain body temperature. Feeding cows in the late afternoon will help cows get through cold overnight temperatures as rumen heat production peaks about six hours after being fed. During periods of continual cold weather, cows will need approximately an extra pound of corn for every 10° of cold stress below 20°F.
Be prepared during major storms to provide extra bedding and feed. Remember that severe weather may prevent you from easily getting feed to cows and backup feeding areas may be needed. With sustained power loss you may also need supplemental ways to keep water tanks thawed out and equipment may not be easy to start.
Talk with your local beef Extension specialist, veterinarian and nutritionist about what you can do to provide best care for your cows during extreme weather.