Castrate bulls as early as possible to reduce stress-related losses

STOCKTON, Mo. — “Castrate bulls as young as possible for optimum performance and profitability,” says Patrick Davis, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist.
Davis urges cattle producers to castrate bull calves at less than 3 months of age for optimum performance.
“Bull calves should be castrated as young as possible to reduce stress-related performance losses,” Davis says in a news release.
Multiple research studies have shown that early castrated bull calves perform similarly to bulls that are left intact till weaning. Furthermore, if bull calves are castrated at weaning, they have reduced performance compared to early castrated bull calves for a period of time as they heal from the castration stress.
“Bull calves marketed at weaning through livestock marketing facilities will see $5 to $10/cwt discounts or more compared to steer calves,” says Davis. These discounts result from the high likelihood of calf performance loss and morbidity once bulls are castrated. Davis urges early castration of bulls to prevent discounts at sale time as well as reduced health problems after sale.
“Consult your veterinarian when developing a bull castration protocol for your cattle operation,” says Davis.
Veterinarians can provide education on proper bull castration protocol and management to reduce stress leading to optimum health and performance post castration.