Cattlemen Connect part of Illinois Beef Association’s winter meeting lineup

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Beef Association is introducing new producer education opportunities this winter, as part of an expanded lineup of the annual Beef Quality Assurance workshops to be held throughout the state.
New this year, the Cattlemen Connect education series is designed to take IBA events closer to members throughout Illinois, according to a news release. These meetings cover topics including current state and federal livestock production regulations, economic climate of the cattle feeding industry, and various feeder and cow-calf nutrition-focused topics.
There are two Cattlemen Connect meetings currently scheduled, with the first in DeKalb County on Dec. 6, at the county Farm Bureau office in Sycamore. The other is in Pike County on Jan. 19, at John Wood Community College Ag Education Center near Baylis.
Both meetings occur in conjunction with a BQA workshop, allowing producers to attend the afternoon presentations on beef production and stay for dinner and the testing and certification
“The Illinois BQA program is a proven education system that teaches sensible management practices that help improve the quality and safety of beef,” said Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension beef specialist and state BQA coordinator. “It clearly demonstrates how a producer’s actions on the farm have a huge impact on the final beef product.”
Registration for Cattlemen Connect meetings is $25 for IBA members and $50 for non-members to cover the program and meal, and the cost includes BQA certification. The five stand-alone BQA trainings also require registration and are free to IBA members with a $20 fee for non-members, to cover the meal and training materials.
Call the IBA office at 217-787-4280 or go online at www.IllinoisBeef.com to register.
Meeting dates and locations include:
- Nov. 30: 6 p.m., BQA at Fairview Sale Barn, Fairview
- Dec. 1: 6 p.m., BQA at Greenville VFW Hall, Greenville
- Dec. 6: 3 p.m., Cattlemen Connect with BQA at DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Sycamore
- Dec. 8: 6 p.m., BQA at Reel Livestock Center, Congerville
- Dec. 13: 6 p.m., BQA at Arthur Sale Barn, Arthur
- Dec. 14: 6 p.m., BQA at United Producers Inc., Salem
- Jan. 19: 3 p.m., Cattlemen Connect with BQA at JWCC Ag Education Center, Baylis
Additional Cattlemen Connect meetings are being planned for 2023 and will be announced soon.